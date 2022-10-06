The Nobel Prize in Literature 2022
Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2022. The committee awarded her this prestigious award “for courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.”
A French author and professor of literature, Ernaux is known for her bold works that ruminate on gender, class, and politics. At 82 years old, Annie Ernaux’s books borrow heavily on her own life experiences, at first autobiographical before she switched to writing memoirs.
Ernaux’s signature style avoids using excess description and emotion, getting to the heart of matters quickly and efficiently, and yet her work is still incredibly accessible to all readers. With topics ranging from abortion to a passionate extramarital affair, Annie Ernaux never shies away from complex or controversial topics.
The Years
Annie Ernaux , Alison L. Strayer
Best known for her memoir, The Years, Annie Ernaux’s books have already been acknowledged as exceptional works of literature including the French-American Translation Prize for nonfiction, shortlisted for the 2019 Man Booker International Prize, and many French and European centered prizes.
Getting Lost
Annie Ernaux , Alison L. Strayer
Her most recent work published two days ago by Seven Stories Press, Getting Lost. It is the diary Ernaux kept during her year and a half affair with a younger, married man, a Soviet diplomat, all taking place in 1989 in the suburbs of Paris. All about a woman whose love life affects every aspect of her life, Getting Lost is gripping as the story of love, desire, and despair fill every page.
