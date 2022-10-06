The Nobel Prize in Literature 2022

Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2022. The committee awarded her this prestigious award “for courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.”

A French author and professor of literature, Ernaux is known for her bold works that ruminate on gender, class, and politics. At 82 years old, Annie Ernaux’s books borrow heavily on her own life experiences, at first autobiographical before she switched to writing memoirs.

Ernaux’s signature style avoids using excess description and emotion, getting to the heart of matters quickly and efficiently, and yet her work is still incredibly accessible to all readers. With topics ranging from abortion to a passionate extramarital affair, Annie Ernaux never shies away from complex or controversial topics.

Best known for her memoir, The Years, Annie Ernaux's books have already been acknowledged as exceptional works of literature including the French-American Translation Prize for nonfiction, shortlisted for the 2019 Man Booker International Prize, and many French and European centered prizes.