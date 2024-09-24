Poured Over: Wright Thompson on The Barn

The Barn by Wright Thompson examines the story of Emmett Till, including new details and perspectives that shed light on one of the most tragic events of American history. Thompson joins us to talk about how his background influenced the book, the connection between place and history, the lasting effects of these events and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app

Featured Books (Episode):

The Barn by Wright Thompson

Pappyland by Wright Thompson

Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe

North Toward Home by Willie Morris

Providence by Will D. Campbell

Prairyerth by William Least Heat-Moon

The Overstory by Richard Powers