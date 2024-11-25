Novels for Novelists: A Writer’s Reading List
Gift-giving season is upon us, and we know a thing or two about one of the most complex people on your shopping list: the writer. Let us guess: they’re up at all hours, always scribbling in notebooks and mumbling incoherently to themselves? You’ve got a writer on your hands (at least, we hope that’s the case…). If you’ve been racking your brain for the perfect gift to give them both inspiration and a break from thinking about their own work, we’ve got just what you need.
Hardcover
$24.00
$29.00
Colored Television: A Novel (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
Colored Television: A Novel (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
By Danzy Senna
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$24.00
$29.00
Jane is getting everything she’s ever wanted and lounging around on borrowed time in Hollywood — until it turns her totally upside down. House sitting in the hills while working on her novel, Jane feels like she finally has it all figured out… until she doesn’t. This is a story about finding your voice, sticking to your morals, and seeing how far you’ll go for a dream. Danzy Senna’s quick wit and wry voice has the big-heartedness of Dolly Alderton and the sensibility of Sally Rooney; readers of Miranda July’s All Fours and Kiley Reid’s Come and Get It will want to tell all their friends about this smart and sharp tale.
Jane is getting everything she’s ever wanted and lounging around on borrowed time in Hollywood — until it turns her totally upside down. House sitting in the hills while working on her novel, Jane feels like she finally has it all figured out… until she doesn’t. This is a story about finding your voice, sticking to your morals, and seeing how far you’ll go for a dream. Danzy Senna’s quick wit and wry voice has the big-heartedness of Dolly Alderton and the sensibility of Sally Rooney; readers of Miranda July’s All Fours and Kiley Reid’s Come and Get It will want to tell all their friends about this smart and sharp tale.
Paperback $18.00
Romantic Comedy: Reese's Book Club: A Novel
Romantic Comedy: Reese's Book Club: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Anyone who’s ever wondered what it’d be like to write for a show like Saturday Night Live or 30 Rock needs this book. Sally is a sketch writer for late-night tv show The Night Owls and rolls her eyes at middling men’s penchant for dating incredibly successful (and stunning) women. When a world-famous musician hosts the show and sets his eyes on Sally, she’ll have to rethink everything she thought she knew about the world — and love.
Anyone who’s ever wondered what it’d be like to write for a show like Saturday Night Live or 30 Rock needs this book. Sally is a sketch writer for late-night tv show The Night Owls and rolls her eyes at middling men’s penchant for dating incredibly successful (and stunning) women. When a world-famous musician hosts the show and sets his eyes on Sally, she’ll have to rethink everything she thought she knew about the world — and love.
Paperback $18.00
Writers & Lovers: A Novel
Writers & Lovers: A Novel
By Lily King
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
For readers of White Oleander by Janet Finch, fans of Carson McCullers or Jane Smiley, Lily King’s Writers and Lovers is a big-hearted story of love and family, loss and grief. When Casey moved to Massachusetts in the summer of 1997, she had no partner, no job, and no clue what to do next. While waiting tables at a restaurant, working on a six-year-old manuscript, and falling in love with two different men, Casey is in crisis mode, and she’s doing her best not to flail. Tender, funny and wise, Lily King’s depiction of language, art and creativity is enough to inspire any reader.
For readers of White Oleander by Janet Finch, fans of Carson McCullers or Jane Smiley, Lily King’s Writers and Lovers is a big-hearted story of love and family, loss and grief. When Casey moved to Massachusetts in the summer of 1997, she had no partner, no job, and no clue what to do next. While waiting tables at a restaurant, working on a six-year-old manuscript, and falling in love with two different men, Casey is in crisis mode, and she’s doing her best not to flail. Tender, funny and wise, Lily King’s depiction of language, art and creativity is enough to inspire any reader.
Paperback $18.00
Bunny: A Novel
Bunny: A Novel
By Mona Awad
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
While you may have heard of the dark, fairytale-like twists and turns of Bunny, did you know this story takes place in a highly exclusive MFA program at a prestigious New England university (besides, only writers would get into this much of a wacky mess)? Meet the Bunnies, a clique of women that call each other Bunny and participate in things called “Smut Salon” parties. Awad offers a candid and barbed portrait of the nuances of femininity and societal expectations forced onto women that readers will devour.
While you may have heard of the dark, fairytale-like twists and turns of Bunny, did you know this story takes place in a highly exclusive MFA program at a prestigious New England university (besides, only writers would get into this much of a wacky mess)? Meet the Bunnies, a clique of women that call each other Bunny and participate in things called “Smut Salon” parties. Awad offers a candid and barbed portrait of the nuances of femininity and societal expectations forced onto women that readers will devour.
Paperback $19.00
My Brilliant Friend (The Neapolitan Novels #1)
My Brilliant Friend (The Neapolitan Novels #1)
By
Elena Ferrante
Translator Ann Goldstein
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
Beloved by booksellers, readers and writers including Elizabeth Strout, Zadie Smith, and Jhumpa Lahiri. The first installment in the Neapolitan Novels series introduces us to Lila and Elena, two women who brave the ever-changing terrain of love, life and friendship’s complications. From age ten to adolescence, this is just the first volume in a four-book epic that gives readers a deeply satisfying story of friendship, childhood and coming-of-age. Elena Ferrante’s enigmatic prose, complex characterization and elegant writing style is a masterclass in storytelling for any aspiring author.
Beloved by booksellers, readers and writers including Elizabeth Strout, Zadie Smith, and Jhumpa Lahiri. The first installment in the Neapolitan Novels series introduces us to Lila and Elena, two women who brave the ever-changing terrain of love, life and friendship’s complications. From age ten to adolescence, this is just the first volume in a four-book epic that gives readers a deeply satisfying story of friendship, childhood and coming-of-age. Elena Ferrante’s enigmatic prose, complex characterization and elegant writing style is a masterclass in storytelling for any aspiring author.
Hardcover $28.00
The Cemetery of Untold Stories
The Cemetery of Untold Stories
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
Any writer knows how it feels to see your characters through murky waters, just out of reach and never fully formed. What if they decided to do the job for you? When Alma inherits an ancestral plot of land in the Dominican Republic, she knows exactly what she wants to do with it — turn it into a literary graveyard. She decides to give up on her unfinished characters and let them rest in peace, but when they begin talking back to her and revising their own manuscripts, Alma realizes they won’t go down without a fight. A funny, life-affirming novel about storytelling, friendship and death from the author of How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents.
Any writer knows how it feels to see your characters through murky waters, just out of reach and never fully formed. What if they decided to do the job for you? When Alma inherits an ancestral plot of land in the Dominican Republic, she knows exactly what she wants to do with it — turn it into a literary graveyard. She decides to give up on her unfinished characters and let them rest in peace, but when they begin talking back to her and revising their own manuscripts, Alma realizes they won’t go down without a fight. A funny, life-affirming novel about storytelling, friendship and death from the author of How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents.