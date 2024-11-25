Novels for Novelists: A Writer’s Reading List

By Danzy Senna

Jane is getting everything she’s ever wanted and lounging around on borrowed time in Hollywood — until it turns her totally upside down. House sitting in the hills while working on her novel, Jane feels like she finally has it all figured out… until she doesn’t. This is a story about finding your voice, sticking to your morals, and seeing how far you’ll go for a dream. Danzy Senna’s quick wit and wry voice has the big-heartedness of Dolly Alderton and the sensibility of Sally Rooney; readers of Miranda July’s All Fours and Kiley Reid’s Come and Get It will want to tell all their friends about this smart and sharp tale.