Our November Picks Are Here!

November marks the official start of the holidays and the end of spooky season, and with the dipping temperatures and family gatherings, our November picks are great titles to cozy up with and escape for a bit. So grab your warmest throw, put on some reading socks, and cuddle up with a whodunnit murder mystery that will keep you guessing until the end, escape into an enchanted story full of Scottish-inspired myth and lore, uncover literary secrets and women taking charge of their futures, journey into the memoir of the one and only Mel Brooks (I mean c’mon, it’s MEL BROOKS), get lost in a sweeping tale full of dark magic, and follow a mysterious map alongside five supernatural children whose parents have disappeared without a trace.

Our Monthly Mystery & Thriller Pick

The Appeal: A Novel by Janice Hallett

"The film director Jean-Luc Godard once said every story has a beginning, middle and end, but not always in that order. The Appeal by Janice Hallett reverse engineers the mystery insofar as the clues come first THEN the dead body. So, while you are wondering Whodunnit?, you are ALSO wondering Who has it been done to?. As the story unfolds, we realize each of the characters has reason to kill or be killed. We were surprised the whole way." —Jules H, Mystery & Thriller Buyer

Our Monthly Speculative Fiction Pick

A River Enchanted: A Novel by Rebecca Ross

"Magic and nature spirits run wild in this vividly imagined fantasy filled with lyrical prose and lush world-building. It's beautiful and mysterious and steeped in Scottish-inspired myth and lore. With multiple character perspectives that help to shape a brilliant portrait of an otherworldly isle, this atmospheric read will leave you utterly enchanted." —Kat S, Speculative Fiction Buyer

Our Monthly Fiction Pick

The Stolen Book of Evelyn Aubrey: A Novel by Serena Burdick

"When Evelyn has her manuscript stolen by her husband, she writes her way out, and as her great-great-granddaughter goes searching for answers about her family, she uncovers that Evelyn had more plot twists up her sleeves than just her disappearance. Atmospheric and emotional, The Stolen Book of Evelyn Aubrey is full of literary secrets and women taking charge of their future." —Shannon D, Fiction Buyer

Our Monthly Nonfiction Pick

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks

"Everyone loves Mel Brooks; he is a true legend in American comedy in every sense of the word. From his childhood in Depression-era Brooklyn to his military service during World War II, and his early memories of breaking into show business, Mel takes readers on a quest for the perfect joke. Explore never-before-told, behind-the-scenes remembrances from a master storyteller, filmmaker, and creator of all things funny." —Kat S, Movies and TV Buyer

Our Monthly Young Adult Pick

Vespertine by Margaret Rogerson

"Vespertine is a sweeping tale of a young woman bound to a powerful revenant and is full of dark magic, ancient spirits, and sinister secrets. Eerily atmospheric worldbuilding and a well-crafted magic system complete this first book in a planned duology, perfect for fans of Sorcery of Thorns." —Stephanie P, YA Buyer

