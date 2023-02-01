Our February Picks Are Here!
Tired of blind dates? Let us set you up with the perfect book — we’re head-over-heels for our February picks and we know you’ll fall for them too. This month brings a mystery following missing teens in a town full of secrets, a bewitching fantasy debut dripping with hidden enchantment, a fresh take on women uniting to overcome timeless problems, a rearview look into the gnarly 90s, a psychological thriller about friendship and deception, and a captivating adventure infused with Mexican culture and magic.
Our Monthly Mystery & Thriller Pick
And There He Kept Her: A Novel
And There He Kept Her: A Novel
“Joshua Moehling’s debut is on solid ground in its writing and suspense. The opening gambit is simple – two teens go missing after breaking into someone’s house. ‘Propulsive’ and ‘atmospheric’ are two words that will alternate in your brain as you read this novel about a Deputy Sheriff, his secrets and the small town that holds even more secrets. It’s perfect for fans of Moehling’s fellow Minnesota writers John Sandford and William Kent Krueger.” —Jules H, Mystery & Thriller Buyer
Our Monthly Speculative Fiction Pick
Threadneedle (Threadneedle Series #1)
Threadneedle (Threadneedle Series #1)
“Is magic a gift … or a curse? This contemporary fantasy set in a London rich with hidden magic is full of twists, treachery, and familial secrets. Raised to believe magic is a sin, we enter a lush underground world of secret libraries and covens seen through the eyes of a young woman on the verge of binding her magic forever. Romance, danger and revenge swirl in this propulsive debut.” —Kat S, Speculative Fiction Buyer
Our Monthly Fiction Pick
The Sweet Spot: A Novel
The Sweet Spot: A Novel
“The ever-delightful Amy Poeppel is back with a cast of quirky characters caught in a messy situation. When three women find a baby on their doorstep, they resolve to put their differences aside to find his parents. What comes next is a journey of forgiveness, family, and friendship.” —Shannon D, Fiction Buyer
Our Monthly Nonfiction Pick
The Nineties: A Book
The Nineties: A Book
“Remember the 90s? Think you have that decade sized up neatly in your rearview mirror? After all, the 90s weren’t that long ago, or that consequential, right? Think again! Blending cultural observation and historical clue gathering, Chuck Klosterman, with his inimitable talent for relishing the hidden and reconciling the incongruous, teases out the zeitgeist of a deceptive era, one surprise connection after another.” —Sallye L, Nonfiction Buyer
Our Monthly Young Adult Pick
Missing Dead Girls
Missing Dead Girls
“When Tillie moves Willow Creek to start over, the last thing she expects is to form a connection with Madison, Willow Creek’s popular Queen Bee. And then even more unexpected – Madison is murdered, and everyone blames her death on Tillie. This slow burn thriller about revenge, obsession, and toxic relationships begs to be read in a single sitting.” —Stephanie P, YA Buyer
Our Monthly Young Reader Pick
Solimar: The Sword of the Monarchs
Solimar: The Sword of the Monarchs
“After visiting a forest of monarch butterflies, future Princess Solimar is gifted with the ability to see the near future and finds she has also been anointed as protector of the butterflies themselves. This enchanting adventure from Newbery Honor book author Pam Muñoz Ryan is infused with Mexican culture and, of course, magic, as Solimar uses her gifts to help save her kingdom.” —Stephanie P, Young Reader Buyer
