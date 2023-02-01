Our February Picks Are Here!

Joshua Moehling

“Joshua Moehling’s debut is on solid ground in its writing and suspense. The opening gambit is simple – two teens go missing after breaking into someone’s house. ‘Propulsive’ and ‘atmospheric’ are two words that will alternate in your brain as you read this novel about a Deputy Sheriff, his secrets and the small town that holds even more secrets. It’s perfect for fans of Moehling’s fellow Minnesota writers John Sandford and William Kent Krueger.” —Jules H, Mystery & Thriller Buyer