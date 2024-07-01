Our Monthly Picks July 2024

While you’re off catching flights and booking holiday weekend barbecues, beat the heat with our brand-new monthly picks. July’s take us to Ireland’s west coast in our thriller pick, over to rural Pakistan in our young reader selection, and we get to travel to a world of dragons in our speculative title. Pack your favorite blanket and snacks for these reads — there’s so much to see.

Kala: A Novel By Colin Walsh What if a Sally Rooney novel read like a thriller? Kala combines relatable characters with a propulsive mystery (on par with that of Tana French) in this electric novel about fleeting youth and the ties that bind.

Dragonfall (B&N Exclusive Edition) By L. R. Lam Packed with secrets, shapeshifting dragons, romantic tension and non-stop action — you'll be hooked.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Gabrielle Zevin Spanning decades and coasts, Zevin's epic is expertly crafted and deftly realized. An intelligent novel full of friendship, heartbreak, creativity, and love … an instant classic.

You've Reached Sam: A Novel By Dustin Thao As devastating as it is uplifting, this is a story of losing love, loving what's lost, holding on and letting go.