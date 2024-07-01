Our Monthly Picks July 2024
While you’re off catching flights and booking holiday weekend barbecues, beat the heat with our brand-new monthly picks. July’s take us to Ireland’s west coast in our thriller pick, over to rural Pakistan in our young reader selection, and we get to travel to a world of dragons in our speculative title. Pack your favorite blanket and snacks for these reads — there’s so much to see.
Kala: A Novel
By Colin Walsh
What if a Sally Rooney novel read like a thriller? Kala combines relatable characters with a propulsive mystery (on par with that of Tana French) in this electric novel about fleeting youth and the ties that bind.
Dragonfall (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By L. R. Lam
Packed with secrets, shapeshifting dragons, romantic tension and non-stop action — you’ll be hooked.
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Spanning decades and coasts, Zevin’s epic is expertly crafted and deftly realized. An intelligent novel full of friendship, heartbreak, creativity, and love … an instant classic.
The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession (B&N Exclusive Edition)
This is the stranger-than-fiction true story of Stéphane Breitweiser’s infamous and incredible career as — you guessed it — one of the world’s most notorious art thieves.
You've Reached Sam: A Novel
By Dustin Thao
As devastating as it is uplifting, this is a story of losing love, loving what’s lost, holding on and letting go.
Nura and the Immortal Palace
By M. T. Khan
Narnia, but with a Pakistani Muslim infusion, this is the story of two friends being swept out of rural Pakistan into a magical Jinn realm. With heart and humor, M.T. Khan tells a culturally vibrant tale that bandies with important themes of capitalism, child labor and Islamic tradition.
