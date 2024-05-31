Our Monthly Picks June 2024

Coming back from a holiday weekend of barbecues and boat rides doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom — especially when we’ve got a brand new selection of paperbacks you need to get your hands on. From one of our favorite novels of 2022 now in softcover to a fantasy as cozy as it is hilarious, a definitive food guide from a voice we dearly miss to a thrilling ride full of murder and mayhem through the streets of Los Angeles, these are our monthly picks for June.

Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Measure (A Read with Jenna Pick) The Measure (A Read with Jenna Pick) By Nikki Erlick In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Just in case you missed it the first time around, this genre-bending novel is back to invite you to question what it means to measure your own life and find out if you’d have the courage to go and make it count. Just in case you missed it the first time around, this genre-bending novel is back to invite you to question what it means to measure your own life and find out if you’d have the courage to go and make it count.

Paperback $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Dreadful (B&N Exclusive Edition) Dreadful (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Caitlin Rozakis In Stock Online Paperback $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Cozy fantasy fans, gather your blankets, candles and tea: we have the perfect next read for you. This is a delightful new world from an author you’ll want to keep on your #TBR. Cozy fantasy fans, gather your blankets, candles and tea: we have the perfect next read for you. This is a delightful new world from an author you’ll want to keep on your #TBR.

Paperback $22.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide World Travel: An Irreverent Guide By Anthony Bourdain , Laurie Woolever In Stock Online Paperback $22.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Anthony Bourdain’s incredible life is hard to sum up in one book, but this is a great place to start. From Argentina to Australia to Tokyo to Tangier, read about the culinary legend’s favorite places in his own words and inimitable voice. Anthony Bourdain’s incredible life is hard to sum up in one book, but this is a great place to start. From Argentina to Australia to Tokyo to Tangier, read about the culinary legend’s favorite places in his own words and inimitable voice.

Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Sing Her Down: A Novel Sing Her Down: A Novel By Ivy Pochoda In Stock Online Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A haunting thriller featuring two women, their collective rage, and a shared past that haunts them both. A haunting thriller featuring two women, their collective rage, and a shared past that haunts them both.

Paperback $12.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Everything We Never Said Everything We Never Said By Sloan Harlow In Stock Online Paperback $12.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Calling all fans of Mercedes Ron and Jandy Nelson — we have the next addition to your #TBR. This is a story of love, friendship and betrayal… and the realization that our loved ones aren’t always who they seem. Calling all fans of Mercedes Ron and Jandy Nelson — we have the next addition to your #TBR. This is a story of love, friendship and betrayal… and the realization that our loved ones aren’t always who they seem.