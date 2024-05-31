Our Monthly Picks June 2024
Coming back from a holiday weekend of barbecues and boat rides doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom — especially when we’ve got a brand new selection of paperbacks you need to get your hands on. From one of our favorite novels of 2022 now in softcover to a fantasy as cozy as it is hilarious, a definitive food guide from a voice we dearly miss to a thrilling ride full of murder and mayhem through the streets of Los Angeles, these are our monthly picks for June.
The Measure (A Read with Jenna Pick)
The Measure (A Read with Jenna Pick)
By Nikki Erlick
Just in case you missed it the first time around, this genre-bending novel is back to invite you to question what it means to measure your own life and find out if you’d have the courage to go and make it count.
Dreadful (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Dreadful (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Cozy fantasy fans, gather your blankets, candles and tea: we have the perfect next read for you. This is a delightful new world from an author you’ll want to keep on your #TBR.
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide
By Anthony Bourdain , Laurie Woolever
Anthony Bourdain’s incredible life is hard to sum up in one book, but this is a great place to start. From Argentina to Australia to Tokyo to Tangier, read about the culinary legend’s favorite places in his own words and inimitable voice.
Sing Her Down: A Novel
Sing Her Down: A Novel
By Ivy Pochoda
A haunting thriller featuring two women, their collective rage, and a shared past that haunts them both.
Everything We Never Said
Everything We Never Said
By Sloan Harlow
Calling all fans of Mercedes Ron and Jandy Nelson — we have the next addition to your #TBR. This is a story of love, friendship and betrayal… and the realization that our loved ones aren’t always who they seem.
The Labyrinth of Lost and Found (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Labyrinth of Lost and Found (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Jordan Lees
One of the best parts of childhood is believing — with your whole heart — in the possibility of magic and the magic of possibility. This delightful story kicks off a new series that opens a whole new world for young readers.
