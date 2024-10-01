Our Monthly Picks October 2024

B&N Reads, Books You Need To Read, Our Monthly Picks, We Recommend

October is finally here! In between trips to the pumpkin patch and Halloween costume shopping, stop by one of our stores and flip through this month’s incredible picks. From a spooky, undead novella to a literary jaunt through the decades, the story of a feline fiend to timeless advice from ancient minds, October’s Monthly Picks are hard to beat.

By M. L. Rio

Sharp, gothic and gruesome, this graveyard has a secret to tell — and we can’t wait to uncover it.

By Daniel Mason

One home, four hundred years of history and an unforgettable story of family and fortune, love and loss. Perfect for fans of Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver and The Fraud by Zadie Smith.

By John Scalzi

A hiss-terical story about the (un)luckiest nepo-baby of all time, Starter Villain follows an everyman who inherits his uncle’s supervillain empire.

By Brigid Delaney

Find comfort in chaos by leaning on the Stoics to solve life’s greatest mysteries.

By Pascale Lacelle

Dark magic abounds in this intoxicatingly atmospheric fantasy universe that is meticulously built and refreshingly real. Fans of Chloe Gong and Tracy Deonn will adore this, both for the tremendous sense of place and for the authentic cast of characters.

By Celia Krampien
Illustrator Celia Krampien

Not every game should be played — journey through the dark forest with this story of friendship and bullying, frights and delights.

