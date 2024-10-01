Our Monthly Picks October 2024
October is finally here! In between trips to the pumpkin patch and Halloween costume shopping, stop by one of our stores and flip through this month’s incredible picks. From a spooky, undead novella to a literary jaunt through the decades, the story of a feline fiend to timeless advice from ancient minds, October’s Monthly Picks are hard to beat.
Paperback $16.99
Graveyard Shift: A Novella (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By M. L. Rio
In Stock Online
Sharp, gothic and gruesome, this graveyard has a secret to tell — and we can’t wait to uncover it.
Paperback $18.00
North Woods: A Novel
By Daniel Mason
In Stock Online
One home, four hundred years of history and an unforgettable story of family and fortune, love and loss. Perfect for fans of Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver and The Fraud by Zadie Smith.
Paperback $18.99
Starter Villain
By John Scalzi
In Stock Online
A hiss-terical story about the (un)luckiest nepo-baby of all time, Starter Villain follows an everyman who inherits his uncle’s supervillain empire.
Paperback $18.99
Reasons Not to Worry: How to Be Stoic in Chaotic Times
In Stock Online
Find comfort in chaos by leaning on the Stoics to solve life’s greatest mysteries.
Paperback $13.99
Curious Tides (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Dark magic abounds in this intoxicatingly atmospheric fantasy universe that is meticulously built and refreshingly real. Fans of Chloe Gong and Tracy Deonn will adore this, both for the tremendous sense of place and for the authentic cast of characters.
Paperback $8.99
The Bellwoods Game
By
Celia Krampien
Illustrator Celia Krampien
In Stock Online
Not every game should be played — journey through the dark forest with this story of friendship and bullying, frights and delights.
