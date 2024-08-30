Our Monthly Picks September 2024
With fall well on its way and the last bits of summer heading out the door, it can only mean one thing: brand-new Monthly Picks! September promises a stellar month of new releases, and these paperbacks are the best starting point. From a Pulitzer Prize winner to a bookish romantasy and more, these are our picks for September.
Paperback
Demon Copperhead (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
Fan of Charles Dickens and David Copperfield? Pick this up. Not a fan of Charles Dickens but believe in the power of fiction to show us the truth about the world we live in? Pick this up. Love to be pulled through a great story by an unforgettable narrator? Pick this up.
Paperback
Long Live Evil
Be careful what you wish for — on the verge of death, this romantasy lover gets a second chance at life in between the pages of her favorite books. Loving this villain is a not-so-guilty pleasure you’ll want to tell all your friends about.
Paperback
The Puppets of Spelhorst (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The magical mind of Kate DiCamillo paired with Julie Morstad’s gorgeous illustrations makes for an unforgettable narrative about five puppets intent on changing their lot in life.
Paperback
Disclaimer
By Renée Knight
What would you do if your darkest secret was about to be exposed? Quick, clever and dangerous, Disclaimer will leave you winded.
Paperback
Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor
By
Mark Harmon
With Leon Carroll
Putting the spotlight on the battle of intelligence that beget one of the most devastating days in American history, this is the kind of history that reshapes what you thought you knew.
Paperback
The Champions (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Kara Thomas
Return to Sunnybrook, once known for being a quiet suburb — now known for a series of gruesome deaths. Hadley is new to town, but it doesnt take her long to learn the sordid history of her new home… as well as set out to solve the latest string of murders.
