Our Most Anticipated Books August 2024

For many of our readers, the dog days of summer are upon us. While you battle the heavy air and plan your weekend beach jaunts, join us in looking forward to the stories August has to offer. From brand-new books by authors we love to dazzling debuts, big-hearted fiction to harrowing true stories, August can’t come soon enough.

By Any Other Name: A Novel By Jodi Picoult
Jodi Picoult's latest novel questions the creation, distribution and lasting legacy of art in a story that shines a light on unsung playwrights.

The Seventh Veil of Salome By Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Silvia Moreno-Garcia takes us back to 1950s Los Angeles — and ancient Judea. Lush and lavish, The Seventh Veil of Salome tells the story of two rival actresses and invites us to peek behind the curtain of Hollywood and history.

Lady Macbeth: A Novel By Ava Reid
The author of A Study in Drowning and former Monthly Pick Juniper & Thorn has returned with a fictional profile of a complex woman. Ava Reid reintroduces us to Lady Macbeth, in all of her gothic glory.

And So I Roar: A Novel By Abi Daré
Join Adunni on the next step of her journey to education and self-actualization, and meet Tia, Abi Daré's newest heroine in this ongoing story of resilience, sisterhood and hope.

Blood Like Mine By Stuart Neville
A desperate mother and daughter on the run. An FBI agent closing in on his target. A ruthless monster on the loose. You'll be reading this one from behind your fingers.

Mina's Matchbox: A Novel By Yoko Ogawa

Translator Stephen B. Snyder
The compelling new novel from National Book Award finalist Yoko Ogawa is the story of a young girl's curiosity and courage, an unconventional family, and their pygmy hippo.

Hera: A Novel By Jennifer Saint
Olympus isn't big enough for both of them. A goddess relegated to domesticity, her husband set on becoming a tyrannical ruler — this is Hera like we've never known her before.

Five-Star Stranger: A Novel By Kat Tang
A sharp novel about finding oneself in a world where loneliness and isolation overwhelm, and technology doesn't always help connect us.

Sacrificial Animals: A Novel By Kailee Pedersen
The American Midwest turns sinister in this novel of ancient secrets, modern lies and messy family ties. Unnerving and disturbing, Sacrificial Animals will creep up your spine and have you looking over your shoulder.

The Dark Wives (Vera Stanhope Series #11) By Ann Cleeves
DI Vera Stanhope is back on the case in Ann Cleeves' latest murder mystery where the secrets (and bodies) are piling up.

Our Narrow Hiding Places: A Novel By Kristopher Jansma
Pushcart Prize-winning author Kristopher Jansma's novel of a war-torn Netherlands introduces readers to a harrowing story of perseverance and the power of family.

The Crimson Crown (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Heather Walter
Heavy is the head that wears the crimson crown. The Wicked Queen takes her story into her own hands in Heather Walter's latest fractured fairytale.

The Madness: A Novel By Dawn Kurtagich
A haunting mystery with an edge of horror, perfect for fans of Dracula and The Maidens by Alex Michaelides.

The Coven (Special Edition) By Harper L. Woods
The start of our favorite new (and bloody) series; The Coven is rich with the dark academia allure of The Atlas Six and the bite of a classic gothic tale.

Hitler's People: The Faces of the Third Reich By Richard J Evans
This is an unflinching portrait of Hitler's henchmen — from the power of personality to the human capacity for evil, Evans has an eye for the details that make history pop.

There Are Rivers in the Sky: A novel By Elif Shafak
A vast, sweeping tale across humanity, time and history from Elif Shafak. This story of love, grief and hope is great for fans of Richard Powers and Ruth Ozeki.

Obitchuary: The Big Hot Book of Death By Spencer Henry , Madison Reyes
Obitchuary is a rollicking (and morbid) ride from start to finish that will have you crying from laughter and our collective impending doom. Perfect for fans of Mary Roach's Stiff and anything from Caitlin Doughty.

A Sorceress Comes to Call By T. Kingfisher
The author of Nettle & Bone and What Moves the Dead returns with a creepy take on a classic tale in this story of a mother and daughter whose relationship is more complicated than most…