Our Most Anticipated Books August 2024

By Isabelle McConville / July 15, 2024 at 1:56 am

For many of our readers, the dog days of summer are upon us. While you battle the heavy air and plan your weekend beach jaunts, join us in looking forward to the stories August has to offer. From brand-new books by authors we love to dazzling debuts, big-hearted fiction to harrowing true stories, August can’t come soon enough.

By Any Other Name: A Novel

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00

By Jodi Picoult

Jodi Picoult’s latest novel questions the creation, distribution and lasting legacy of art in a story that shines a light on unsung playwrights.

The Seventh Veil of Salome

Hardcover $28.99

By Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Silvia Moreno-Garcia takes us back to 1950s Los Angeles — and ancient Judea. Lush and lavish, The Seventh Veil of Salome tells the story of two rival actresses and invites us to peek behind the curtain of Hollywood and history.

Spirit Crossing (B&N Signed Exclusive Book) (Cork O'Connor Series #20)

Hardcover $20.29 $28.99

By William Kent Krueger

Cork O’Connor teams up with the Iron Lake Ojibwe Tribal Police in this atmospheric murder mystery interweaved with Indigenous lore.

Lady Macbeth: A Novel

Hardcover $28.99

By Ava Reid

The author of A Study in Drowning and former Monthly Pick Juniper & Thorn has returned with a fictional profile of a complex woman. Ava Reid reintroduces us to Lady Macbeth, in all of her gothic glory.

And So I Roar: A Novel

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00

By Abi Daré

Join Adunni on the next step of her journey to education and self-actualization, and meet Tia, Abi Daré’s newest heroine in this ongoing story of resilience, sisterhood and hope.

Blood Like Mine

Hardcover $29.95

By Stuart Neville

A desperate mother and daughter on the run. An FBI agent closing in on his target. A ruthless monster on the loose. You’ll be reading this one from behind your fingers.

Mina's Matchbox: A Novel

Hardcover $28.00

By Yoko Ogawa
Translator Stephen B. Snyder

The compelling new novel from National Book Award finalist Yoko Ogawa is the story of a young girl’s curiosity and courage, an unconventional family, and their pygmy hippo.

Embracing Hope: On Freedom, Responsibility & the Meaning of Life

Hardcover $21.95

By Viktor E. Frankl
Foreword by Alexander Vesely-Frankl

Hope can be hard to find, but this book makes the universal search much easier. Accessible and concise, it’s an actionable guide to finding that elusive optimism.

Hera: A Novel

Hardcover $28.99

By Jennifer Saint

Olympus isn’t big enough for both of them. A goddess relegated to domesticity, her husband set on becoming a tyrannical ruler — this is Hera like we’ve never known her before.

Five-Star Stranger: A Novel

Hardcover $27.00

By Kat Tang

A sharp novel about finding oneself in a world where loneliness and isolation overwhelm, and technology doesn’t always help connect us.

Sacrificial Animals: A Novel

Hardcover $29.00

By Kailee Pedersen

The American Midwest turns sinister in this novel of ancient secrets, modern lies and messy family ties. Unnerving and disturbing, Sacrificial Animals will creep up your spine and have you looking over your shoulder.

The Dark Wives (Vera Stanhope Series #11)

Hardcover $20.30 $29.00

By Ann Cleeves

DI Vera Stanhope is back on the case in Ann Cleeves’ latest murder mystery where the secrets (and bodies) are piling up.

Our Narrow Hiding Places: A Novel

Hardcover $30.00

By Kristopher Jansma

Pushcart Prize-winning author Kristopher Jansma’s novel of a war-torn Netherlands introduces readers to a harrowing story of perseverance and the power of family.

The Crimson Crown (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $26.99 $29.99

By Heather Walter

Heavy is the head that wears the crimson crown. The Wicked Queen takes her story into her own hands in Heather Walter’s latest fractured fairytale.

The Madness: A Novel

Hardcover $28.99

By Dawn Kurtagich

A haunting mystery with an edge of horror, perfect for fans of Dracula and The Maidens by Alex Michaelides.

The Coven (Special Edition)

Hardcover $29.99

By Harper L. Woods

The start of our favorite new (and bloody) series; The Coven is rich with the dark academia allure of The Atlas Six and the bite of a classic gothic tale.

Hitler's People: The Faces of the Third Reich

Hardcover $35.00

By Richard J Evans

This is an unflinching portrait of Hitler’s henchmen — from the power of personality to the human capacity for evil, Evans has an eye for the details that make history pop.

There Are Rivers in the Sky: A novel

Hardcover $30.00

By Elif Shafak

A vast, sweeping tale across humanity, time and history from Elif Shafak. This story of love, grief and hope is great for fans of Richard Powers and Ruth Ozeki.

Obitchuary: The Big Hot Book of Death

Hardcover $28.00

By Spencer Henry , Madison Reyes

Obitchuary is a rollicking (and morbid) ride from start to finish that will have you crying from laughter and our collective impending doom. Perfect for fans of Mary Roach’s Stiff and anything from Caitlin Doughty.

A Sorceress Comes to Call

Hardcover $27.99

By T. Kingfisher

The author of Nettle & Bone and What Moves the Dead returns with a creepy take on a classic tale in this story of a mother and daughter whose relationship is more complicated than most…

The Eastern Front: A History of the Great War, 1914-1918

Hardcover $42.00

By Nick Lloyd

The Eastern Front chronicles a brutal time in human history in a sweeping account of the struggle that turned the tide of a devastating war.

