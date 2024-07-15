Our Most Anticipated Books August 2024
For many of our readers, the dog days of summer are upon us. While you battle the heavy air and plan your weekend beach jaunts, join us in looking forward to the stories August has to offer. From brand-new books by authors we love to dazzling debuts, big-hearted fiction to harrowing true stories, August can’t come soon enough.
Hardcover
$21.00
$30.00
By Any Other Name: A Novel
By Jodi Picoult
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$21.00
$30.00
Jodi Picoult’s latest novel questions the creation, distribution and lasting legacy of art in a story that shines a light on unsung playwrights.
Hardcover $28.99
The Seventh Veil of Salome
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.99
Silvia Moreno-Garcia takes us back to 1950s Los Angeles — and ancient Judea. Lush and lavish, The Seventh Veil of Salome tells the story of two rival actresses and invites us to peek behind the curtain of Hollywood and history.
Hardcover
$20.29
$28.99
Spirit Crossing (B&N Signed Exclusive Book) (Cork O'Connor Series #20)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$20.29
$28.99
Cork O’Connor teams up with the Iron Lake Ojibwe Tribal Police in this atmospheric murder mystery interweaved with Indigenous lore.
Hardcover $28.99
Lady Macbeth: A Novel
By Ava Reid
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.99
The author of A Study in Drowning and former Monthly Pick Juniper & Thorn has returned with a fictional profile of a complex woman. Ava Reid reintroduces us to Lady Macbeth, in all of her gothic glory.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
And So I Roar: A Novel
By Abi Daré
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Join Adunni on the next step of her journey to education and self-actualization, and meet Tia, Abi Daré’s newest heroine in this ongoing story of resilience, sisterhood and hope.
Hardcover $29.95
Blood Like Mine
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.95
A desperate mother and daughter on the run. An FBI agent closing in on his target. A ruthless monster on the loose. You’ll be reading this one from behind your fingers.
Hardcover $28.00
Mina's Matchbox: A Novel
By
Yoko Ogawa
Translator Stephen B. Snyder
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
The compelling new novel from National Book Award finalist Yoko Ogawa is the story of a young girl’s curiosity and courage, an unconventional family, and their pygmy hippo.
Hardcover $21.95
Embracing Hope: On Freedom, Responsibility & the Meaning of Life
By
Viktor E. Frankl
Foreword by Alexander Vesely-Frankl
In Stock Online
Hardcover $21.95
Hope can be hard to find, but this book makes the universal search much easier. Accessible and concise, it’s an actionable guide to finding that elusive optimism.
Hardcover $28.99
Hera: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.99
Olympus isn’t big enough for both of them. A goddess relegated to domesticity, her husband set on becoming a tyrannical ruler — this is Hera like we’ve never known her before.
Hardcover $27.00
Five-Star Stranger: A Novel
By Kat Tang
In Stock Online
Hardcover $27.00
A sharp novel about finding oneself in a world where loneliness and isolation overwhelm, and technology doesn’t always help connect us.
Hardcover $29.00
Sacrificial Animals: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
The American Midwest turns sinister in this novel of ancient secrets, modern lies and messy family ties. Unnerving and disturbing, Sacrificial Animals will creep up your spine and have you looking over your shoulder.
Hardcover
$20.30
$29.00
The Dark Wives (Vera Stanhope Series #11)
By Ann Cleeves
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$20.30
$29.00
DI Vera Stanhope is back on the case in Ann Cleeves’ latest murder mystery where the secrets (and bodies) are piling up.
Hardcover $30.00
Our Narrow Hiding Places: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
Pushcart Prize-winning author Kristopher Jansma’s novel of a war-torn Netherlands introduces readers to a harrowing story of perseverance and the power of family.
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
The Crimson Crown (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Heavy is the head that wears the crimson crown. The Wicked Queen takes her story into her own hands in Heather Walter’s latest fractured fairytale.
Hardcover $28.99
The Madness: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.99
A haunting mystery with an edge of horror, perfect for fans of Dracula and The Maidens by Alex Michaelides.
Hardcover $29.99
The Coven (Special Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.99
The start of our favorite new (and bloody) series; The Coven is rich with the dark academia allure of The Atlas Six and the bite of a classic gothic tale.
Hardcover $35.00
Hitler's People: The Faces of the Third Reich
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
This is an unflinching portrait of Hitler’s henchmen — from the power of personality to the human capacity for evil, Evans has an eye for the details that make history pop.
Hardcover $30.00
There Are Rivers in the Sky: A novel
By Elif Shafak
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
A vast, sweeping tale across humanity, time and history from Elif Shafak. This story of love, grief and hope is great for fans of Richard Powers and Ruth Ozeki.
Hardcover $28.00
Obitchuary: The Big Hot Book of Death
By Spencer Henry , Madison Reyes
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
Obitchuary is a rollicking (and morbid) ride from start to finish that will have you crying from laughter and our collective impending doom. Perfect for fans of Mary Roach’s Stiff and anything from Caitlin Doughty.
Hardcover $27.99
A Sorceress Comes to Call
In Stock Online
Hardcover $27.99
The author of Nettle & Bone and What Moves the Dead returns with a creepy take on a classic tale in this story of a mother and daughter whose relationship is more complicated than most…
Hardcover $42.00
The Eastern Front: A History of the Great War, 1914-1918
By Nick Lloyd
In Stock Online
Hardcover $42.00
The Eastern Front chronicles a brutal time in human history in a sweeping account of the struggle that turned the tide of a devastating war.
