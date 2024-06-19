Our Most Anticipated Books July 2024
Tomorrow marks the official first day of summer and we’re prepared to celebrate with a list of can’t-be-missed reads. If you’re looking to enjoy a brand-new fantasy on a picnic blanket this month, we’ve got plenty to choose from. Need a thriller with plenty of twists and turns that you won’t be able to put down even though you’re definitely due for another round of sunscreen? We’ve got it all. From powerful memoirs to incredible literary fiction and so much more, these are the books we can’t wait to read in July.
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Brothersong (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Green Creek #4)
By TJ Klune
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
If TJ Klune writes it, we read it — and this one is a real treat. Continuing his bestselling Green Creek series in this story about family mythologies and stepping into your legacy, for better or worse.
Hardcover $29.99
I Was a Teenage Slasher
I Was a Teenage Slasher
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.99
If you’ve been hitting rewind on your favorite summertime slashers, this is your next gloriously gory read, from the author of The Only Good Indians and The Indian Lake Trilogy.
Hardcover $29.00
Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)?: Adventures in Boyhood
Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)?: Adventures in Boyhood
By Jay Ellis
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
Written in a witty and relatable voice, Jay Ellis’ collection of essays chronicles his time growing up in a world he couldn’t make sense of. An ode to childhood perseverance and imagination, Ellis’ memoir will feel like meeting up with an old friend.
Hardcover $24.00
Pink Slime: A Novel
Pink Slime: A Novel
By
Fernanda Trías
Translator Heather Cleary
In Stock Online
Hardcover $24.00
As a sickness runs rampant through an unnamed city, one woman questions her unrecognizable world, the price of survival and what she owes to the people around her.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
The God of the Woods (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
The God of the Woods (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
By Liz Moore
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
The woods can’t hide everything — the family dynamics of Succession meets the intrigue of Liane Moriarty in this story of money and land, legacy and inheritance.
Hardcover $30.00
The Wilds: A Novel
The Wilds: A Novel
By Sarah Pearse
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
A young woman is missing, the clues are disturbing, the wilderness threatening — and Detective Ellen Warner is on the case in in the latest installment of a series that fans of our previous Mystery Monthly Pick No Strangers Here by Carlene O’Connor will tear through.
Paperback $19.99
The Suffering Game (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Adventure Zone Series #6)
The Suffering Game (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Adventure Zone Series #6)
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
More McElroys! Our favorite podcasters and D&D-ers are back — with even more magic, danger, and wacky antics.
Hardcover $29.99
The Spellshop
The Spellshop
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.99
If you loved the high fantasy and low stakes of Legends and Lattes, allow us to introduce you to Sarah Beth Durst. Combining the coziness of cottage core with the magical thrills of romantasy, this brand new world is one we can’t wait to share with readers.
Hardcover $35.00
The Bright Sword: A Novel of King Arthur (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Bright Sword: A Novel of King Arthur (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Lev Grossman
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
With the worldbuilding of George R.R. Martin and the heart of Patrick Rothfuss, Lev Grossman has returned with a fresh take on a familiar world, complete with legends and honor, our favorite mythical sword and wayward knights, hard truths of a fallen empire and plenty of heart.
Hardcover $30.00
Evenings and Weekends: A Novel
Evenings and Weekends: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
City lights and an unrelenting heatwave set the scene for this swirl of characters — all on the verge — in this dazzling new novel perfect for fans of Naoise Dolan and Caroline O’Donoghue.
Hardcover $28.99
Bright Objects
Bright Objects
By Ruby Todd
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.99
Who hasn’t looked to the stars for answers? Prepare to be surprised by what you learn in this novel that explores mysticism and cynicism, love and heartbreak.
Hardcover $30.00
All This and More: A Novel
All This and More: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
What if you got a do-over for your entire life? This unique take on a choose your own adventure story asks what it means to create change — and whether or not you should. This is perfect for readers who loved the big-heartedness of Emma Straub’s This Time Tomorrow.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Loud: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve
Loud: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve
By Drew Afualo
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
We’ve loved her on our #ForYou pages, her laugh-out-loud podcast The Comment Section, and now we get to love her on the page. Loud is a culmination of everything we admire about Drew: inspiring, commanding and downright hilarious.
Hardcover $28.99
The Wedding People: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Wedding People: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.99
From the author of the acclaimed Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance comes a savvy blend of literary and beach read, taking a beach-and-wedding setting and dropping in layers of meaningful character development. With a big heart and a wry sense of humor, this is an honest story that will resonate with a wide audience.
Hardcover $28.00
Catalina: A Novel
Catalina: A Novel
By Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
The fiction debut from National Book Award finalist Villavicencio (The Undocumented Americans) is a pointed, often funny, and unexpected coming-of-age story, perfect for fans of Mona Awad and Elif Batuman.
Hardcover $29.00
The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia: A novel
The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia: A novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
A young American arrives in an isolated Italian village where murder and mystery abound. This historical mystery with a literary bent makes a terrific read for fans of Mercury Pictures Presents.
Hardcover $30.00
Long Island Compromise: A Novel
Long Island Compromise: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
We couldn’t put this one down, and we have a feeling you won’t be able to, either. A story about the benefits and consequences of wealth and the lengths we’ll go to run from our personal mythologies — this cast of characters will hold you for ransom until the very end.
Hardcover $25.00
Pearl: A novel
Pearl: A novel
By Siân Hughes
In Stock Online
Hardcover $25.00
A girl, an old house, and one haunting poem. This story of mothers, daughters and family mythologies is perfect for readers of Paul Harding and Ann Patchett.
Hardcover $28.00
Slow Dance: A Novel
Slow Dance: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
Rainbow Rowell’s new novel is a will-they-won’t-they for the ages — from high school to weddings and funerals, we love dancing our way through these pages.
Hardcover $35.00
The Secret History of Sharks: The Rise of the Ocean's Most Fearsome Predators
The Secret History of Sharks: The Rise of the Ocean's Most Fearsome Predators
By John Long
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
Did you know that sharks have superpowers? You will after reading John Long’s deep dive into one of Earth’s mightiest creatures.
Hardcover $28.00
The Heart in Winter: A Novel
The Heart in Winter: A Novel
By Kevin Barry
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
Fans of Charles Portis and Patrick deWitt’s The Sisters Brothers: Don’t miss this wildly funny western. Fans of Barry’s acclaimed novel Night Boat to Tangier, same goes for you.
Hardcover $30.00
The Summer Pact: A Novel
The Summer Pact: A Novel
By Emily Giffin
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
From Something Borrowed to Something Blue and beyond, Emily Giffin knows how to write a story full of friendship, humor and heart.
Hardcover $32.00
The Black Bird Oracle (All Souls Series #5)
The Black Bird Oracle (All Souls Series #5)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $32.00
The path from A Discovery of Witches to The Black Bird Oracle has been a long, twisted, and delightful one. Prepare to discover even more layers to the world of magic and dark academia we already love.
Hardcover $29.00
This Great Hemisphere: A Novel
This Great Hemisphere: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
A National Book Foundation 5 under 35 pick delivers a dystopian story with sci-fi flare and a political edge, featuring a terrific cast and a world both familiar and unsettling.
Hardcover $29.00
Lo Fi: A Novel
Lo Fi: A Novel
By Liz Riggs
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
Dingy bars, late nights and rock & roll fill up Al’s days, but she can’t help wanting more. Turn up the volume (and the heat) with this groovy novel that feels like listening to your favorite record.
Hardcover $30.00
The History of Sound: Stories
The History of Sound: Stories
By Ben Shattuck
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
This tender collection of stories gives us a unique look at humanity and the way we’re all connected. This sits nicely with North Woods by Daniel Mason.
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
Alexander at the End of the World: The Forgotten Final Years of Alexander the Great
Alexander at the End of the World: The Forgotten Final Years of Alexander the Great
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
You couldn’t invent a character like Alexander the Great. Professor Rachel Kousser’s highly detailed and fast-paced biography brings this complex man to life.
