Our Most Anticipated Books July 2024

Tomorrow marks the official first day of summer and we’re prepared to celebrate with a list of can’t-be-missed reads. If you’re looking to enjoy a brand-new fantasy on a picnic blanket this month, we’ve got plenty to choose from. Need a thriller with plenty of twists and turns that you won’t be able to put down even though you’re definitely due for another round of sunscreen? We’ve got it all. From powerful memoirs to incredible literary fiction and so much more, these are the books we can’t wait to read in July.

Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Brothersong (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Green Creek #4) Brothersong (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Green Creek #4) By TJ Klune In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If TJ Klune writes it, we read it — and this one is a real treat. Continuing his bestselling Green Creek series in this story about family mythologies and stepping into your legacy, for better or worse. If TJ Klune writes it, we read it — and this one is a real treat. Continuing his bestselling Green Creek series in this story about family mythologies and stepping into your legacy, for better or worse.

Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. I Was a Teenage Slasher I Was a Teenage Slasher By Stephen Graham Jones In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If you’ve been hitting rewind on your favorite summertime slashers, this is your next gloriously gory read, from the author of The Only Good Indians and The Indian Lake Trilogy. If you’ve been hitting rewind on your favorite summertime slashers, this is your next gloriously gory read, from the author of The Only Good Indians and The Indian Lake Trilogy.

Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)?: Adventures in Boyhood Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)?: Adventures in Boyhood By Jay Ellis In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Written in a witty and relatable voice, Jay Ellis’ collection of essays chronicles his time growing up in a world he couldn’t make sense of. An ode to childhood perseverance and imagination, Ellis’ memoir will feel like meeting up with an old friend. Written in a witty and relatable voice, Jay Ellis’ collection of essays chronicles his time growing up in a world he couldn’t make sense of. An ode to childhood perseverance and imagination, Ellis’ memoir will feel like meeting up with an old friend.

Hardcover $24.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pink Slime: A Novel Pink Slime: A Novel By Fernanda Trías

Translator Heather Cleary In Stock Online Hardcover $24.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. As a sickness runs rampant through an unnamed city, one woman questions her unrecognizable world, the price of survival and what she owes to the people around her. As a sickness runs rampant through an unnamed city, one woman questions her unrecognizable world, the price of survival and what she owes to the people around her.

Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Wilds: A Novel The Wilds: A Novel By Sarah Pearse In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A young woman is missing, the clues are disturbing, the wilderness threatening — and Detective Ellen Warner is on the case in in the latest installment of a series that fans of our previous Mystery Monthly Pick No Strangers Here by Carlene O’Connor will tear through. A young woman is missing, the clues are disturbing, the wilderness threatening — and Detective Ellen Warner is on the case in in the latest installment of a series that fans of our previous Mystery Monthly Pick No Strangers Here by Carlene O’Connor will tear through.

Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Spellshop The Spellshop By Sarah Beth Durst In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If you loved the high fantasy and low stakes of Legends and Lattes, allow us to introduce you to Sarah Beth Durst. Combining the coziness of cottage core with the magical thrills of romantasy, this brand new world is one we can’t wait to share with readers. If you loved the high fantasy and low stakes of Legends and Lattes, allow us to introduce you to Sarah Beth Durst. Combining the coziness of cottage core with the magical thrills of romantasy, this brand new world is one we can’t wait to share with readers.

Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Bright Sword: A Novel of King Arthur (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Bright Sword: A Novel of King Arthur (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Lev Grossman In Stock Online Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. With the worldbuilding of George R.R. Martin and the heart of Patrick Rothfuss, Lev Grossman has returned with a fresh take on a familiar world, complete with legends and honor, our favorite mythical sword and wayward knights, hard truths of a fallen empire and plenty of heart. With the worldbuilding of George R.R. Martin and the heart of Patrick Rothfuss, Lev Grossman has returned with a fresh take on a familiar world, complete with legends and honor, our favorite mythical sword and wayward knights, hard truths of a fallen empire and plenty of heart.

Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Evenings and Weekends: A Novel Evenings and Weekends: A Novel By Oisín McKenna In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. City lights and an unrelenting heatwave set the scene for this swirl of characters — all on the verge — in this dazzling new novel perfect for fans of Naoise Dolan and Caroline O’Donoghue. City lights and an unrelenting heatwave set the scene for this swirl of characters — all on the verge — in this dazzling new novel perfect for fans of Naoise Dolan and Caroline O’Donoghue.

Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Bright Objects Bright Objects By Ruby Todd In Stock Online Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Who hasn’t looked to the stars for answers? Prepare to be surprised by what you learn in this novel that explores mysticism and cynicism, love and heartbreak. Who hasn’t looked to the stars for answers? Prepare to be surprised by what you learn in this novel that explores mysticism and cynicism, love and heartbreak.

Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. All This and More: A Novel All This and More: A Novel By Peng Shepherd In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. What if you got a do-over for your entire life? This unique take on a choose your own adventure story asks what it means to create change — and whether or not you should. This is perfect for readers who loved the big-heartedness of Emma Straub’s This Time Tomorrow. What if you got a do-over for your entire life? This unique take on a choose your own adventure story asks what it means to create change — and whether or not you should. This is perfect for readers who loved the big-heartedness of Emma Straub’s This Time Tomorrow.

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Loud: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve Loud: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve By Drew Afualo In Stock Online Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We’ve loved her on our #ForYou pages, her laugh-out-loud podcast The Comment Section, and now we get to love her on the page. Loud is a culmination of everything we admire about Drew: inspiring, commanding and downright hilarious. We’ve loved her on our #ForYou pages, her laugh-out-loud podcast The Comment Section, and now we get to love her on the page. Loud is a culmination of everything we admire about Drew: inspiring, commanding and downright hilarious.

Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Wedding People: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Wedding People: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Alison Espach In Stock Online Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. From the author of the acclaimed Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance comes a savvy blend of literary and beach read, taking a beach-and-wedding setting and dropping in layers of meaningful character development. With a big heart and a wry sense of humor, this is an honest story that will resonate with a wide audience. From the author of the acclaimed Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance comes a savvy blend of literary and beach read, taking a beach-and-wedding setting and dropping in layers of meaningful character development. With a big heart and a wry sense of humor, this is an honest story that will resonate with a wide audience.

Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Catalina: A Novel Catalina: A Novel By Karla Cornejo Villavicencio In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The fiction debut from National Book Award finalist Villavicencio (The Undocumented Americans) is a pointed, often funny, and unexpected coming-of-age story, perfect for fans of Mona Awad and Elif Batuman. The fiction debut from National Book Award finalist Villavicencio (The Undocumented Americans) is a pointed, often funny, and unexpected coming-of-age story, perfect for fans of Mona Awad and Elif Batuman.

Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia: A novel The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia: A novel By Juliet Grames In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A young American arrives in an isolated Italian village where murder and mystery abound. This historical mystery with a literary bent makes a terrific read for fans of Mercury Pictures Presents. A young American arrives in an isolated Italian village where murder and mystery abound. This historical mystery with a literary bent makes a terrific read for fans of Mercury Pictures Presents.

Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Long Island Compromise: A Novel Long Island Compromise: A Novel By Taffy Brodesser-Akner In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We couldn’t put this one down, and we have a feeling you won’t be able to, either. A story about the benefits and consequences of wealth and the lengths we’ll go to run from our personal mythologies — this cast of characters will hold you for ransom until the very end. We couldn’t put this one down, and we have a feeling you won’t be able to, either. A story about the benefits and consequences of wealth and the lengths we’ll go to run from our personal mythologies — this cast of characters will hold you for ransom until the very end.

Hardcover $25.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pearl: A novel Pearl: A novel By Siân Hughes In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A girl, an old house, and one haunting poem. This story of mothers, daughters and family mythologies is perfect for readers of Paul Harding and Ann Patchett. A girl, an old house, and one haunting poem. This story of mothers, daughters and family mythologies is perfect for readers of Paul Harding and Ann Patchett.

Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Slow Dance: A Novel Slow Dance: A Novel By Rainbow Rowell In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Rainbow Rowell’s new novel is a will-they-won’t-they for the ages — from high school to weddings and funerals, we love dancing our way through these pages. Rainbow Rowell’s new novel is a will-they-won’t-they for the ages — from high school to weddings and funerals, we love dancing our way through these pages.

Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Heart in Winter: A Novel The Heart in Winter: A Novel By Kevin Barry In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Fans of Charles Portis and Patrick deWitt’s The Sisters Brothers: Don’t miss this wildly funny western. Fans of Barry’s acclaimed novel Night Boat to Tangier, same goes for you. Fans of Charles Portis and Patrick deWitt’s The Sisters Brothers: Don’t miss this wildly funny western. Fans of Barry’s acclaimed novel Night Boat to Tangier, same goes for you.

Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Summer Pact: A Novel The Summer Pact: A Novel By Emily Giffin In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. From Something Borrowed to Something Blue and beyond, Emily Giffin knows how to write a story full of friendship, humor and heart. From Something Borrowed to Something Blue and beyond, Emily Giffin knows how to write a story full of friendship, humor and heart.

Hardcover $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Black Bird Oracle (All Souls Series #5) The Black Bird Oracle (All Souls Series #5) By Deborah Harkness In Stock Online Hardcover $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The path from A Discovery of Witches to The Black Bird Oracle has been a long, twisted, and delightful one. Prepare to discover even more layers to the world of magic and dark academia we already love. The path from A Discovery of Witches to The Black Bird Oracle has been a long, twisted, and delightful one. Prepare to discover even more layers to the world of magic and dark academia we already love.

Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This Great Hemisphere: A Novel This Great Hemisphere: A Novel By Mateo Askaripour In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A National Book Foundation 5 under 35 pick delivers a dystopian story with sci-fi flare and a political edge, featuring a terrific cast and a world both familiar and unsettling. A National Book Foundation 5 under 35 pick delivers a dystopian story with sci-fi flare and a political edge, featuring a terrific cast and a world both familiar and unsettling.

Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Lo Fi: A Novel Lo Fi: A Novel By Liz Riggs In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Dingy bars, late nights and rock & roll fill up Al’s days, but she can’t help wanting more. Turn up the volume (and the heat) with this groovy novel that feels like listening to your favorite record. Dingy bars, late nights and rock & roll fill up Al’s days, but she can’t help wanting more. Turn up the volume (and the heat) with this groovy novel that feels like listening to your favorite record.