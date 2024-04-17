B&N Reads, Books You Need To Read, Most Anticipated, New Releases

Our Most Anticipated Books May 2024

By Isabelle McConville / April 17, 2024 at 1:53 am

We know the tail end of April can be equal parts exciting and exhausting. While we build colorful charcuterie boards and plan beach vacations, we’re prescribing some stellar new reads. From a rocking memoir to a brand new way to think (and read) about our houseplants, a hilarious and tender story of art and self-discovery to a genre-flipping romp across space and time, we can’t wait for what May has to offer.

All Fours: A Novel

Hardcover $29.00

All Fours: A Novel

All Fours: A Novel

By Miranda July

In Stock Online

Hardcover $29.00

Miranda July’s latest is a reminder of everything we love about her, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. Everyone’s going to be talking about this book.

Miranda July’s latest is a reminder of everything we love about her, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. Everyone’s going to be talking about this book.

Last House: A Novel

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00

Last House: A Novel

Last House: A Novel

By Jessica Shattuck

In Stock Online

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00

Like The Dutch House by Ann Patchett, this is a satisfying multi-generational family saga that pushes us to think about history (personal and public) in new ways.

Like The Dutch House by Ann Patchett, this is a satisfying multi-generational family saga that pushes us to think about history (personal and public) in new ways.

Long Island

Hardcover $24.64 $28.00

Long Island

Long Island

By Colm Tóibín

In Stock Online

Hardcover $24.64 $28.00

We were so, so pleased when we heard that Colm Tóibín was writing a sequel to his beloved novel, Brooklyn. Family secrets and complicated choices drive this exhilarating story that we won’t forget.

We were so, so pleased when we heard that Colm Tóibín was writing a sequel to his beloved novel, Brooklyn. Family secrets and complicated choices drive this exhilarating story that we won’t forget.

The Ministry of Time: A Novel

Hardcover $28.99

The Ministry of Time: A Novel

The Ministry of Time: A Novel

By Kaliane Bradley

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.99

Escapist and relatable, poignant and funny, this genre-bending novel is firing on all storytelling cylinders, and is a terrific pleasure to read.

Escapist and relatable, poignant and funny, this genre-bending novel is firing on all storytelling cylinders, and is a terrific pleasure to read.

The Last Murder at the End of the World: A Novel

Hardcover $25.19 $27.99

The Last Murder at the End of the World: A Novel

The Last Murder at the End of the World: A Novel

By Stuart Turton

In Stock Online

Hardcover $25.19 $27.99

Turten’s newest whodunit set on the foggy Greek isles is an entertaining, escapist read, just like The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle.

Turten’s newest whodunit set on the foggy Greek isles is an entertaining, escapist read, just like The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle.

Evocation: Book I in The Summoner's Circle

Hardcover $28.00

Evocation: Book I in The Summoner's Circle

Evocation: Book I in The Summoner's Circle

By S.T. Gibson

Hardcover $28.00

Suits meets Ninth House in this devilishly fun novel where high rise buildings mask the occult, from the author of A Dowry of Blood.

Suits meets Ninth House in this devilishly fun novel where high rise buildings mask the occult, from the author of A Dowry of Blood.

A Darker Shade of Magic: A Novel

Hardcover $29.99

A Darker Shade of Magic: A Novel

A Darker Shade of Magic: A Novel

By V. E. Schwab

In Stock Online

Hardcover $29.99

If you haven’t discovered the Shades of Magic series — what are you waiting for? Transport yourself to a fabulous new world via a perfect balance of plot and narrative voice.

If you haven’t discovered the Shades of Magic series — what are you waiting for? Transport yourself to a fabulous new world via a perfect balance of plot and narrative voice.

Black Shield Maiden

Hardcover $21.99 $30.00

Black Shield Maiden

Black Shield Maiden

By Willow Smith , Jess Hendel

In Stock Online

Hardcover $21.99 $30.00

The Woman King meets Vikings in the start of a new epic historical fiction series (with a touch of fantasy) from a talented duo.

The Woman King meets Vikings in the start of a new epic historical fiction series (with a touch of fantasy) from a talented duo.

The Second Coming: A novel

Hardcover $28.80 $32.00

The Second Coming: A novel

The Second Coming: A novel

By Garth Risk Hallberg

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.80 $32.00

A story of fathers and daughters, first and hundredth chances, and the lengths we’d go to for the people we love, from the acclaimed author of B&N Discover pick, City on Fire.

A story of fathers and daughters, first and hundredth chances, and the lengths we’d go to for the people we love, from the acclaimed author of B&N Discover pick, City on Fire.

You Like It Darker: Stories

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00

You Like It Darker: Stories

You Like It Darker: Stories

By Stephen King

In Stock Online

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00

It’s Stephen King, and it’s short fiction, which should be all you need to know. This collection of mostly never-before-published material is more content from one of the greatest storytellers ever.

It’s Stephen King, and it’s short fiction, which should be all you need to know. This collection of mostly never-before-published material is more content from one of the greatest storytellers ever.

Lies and Weddings: A Novel

Hardcover $26.10 $29.00

Lies and Weddings: A Novel

Lies and Weddings: A Novel

By Kevin Kwan

In Stock Online

Hardcover $26.10 $29.00

A screamingly funny novel about secrets and lies (and weddings) from the author of Crazy Rich Asians.

A screamingly funny novel about secrets and lies (and weddings) from the author of Crazy Rich Asians.

The Year of Living Constitutionally: One Man's Humble Quest to Follow the Constitution's Original Meaning

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

The Year of Living Constitutionally: One Man's Humble Quest to Follow the Constitution's Original Meaning

The Year of Living Constitutionally: One Man's Humble Quest to Follow the Constitution's Original Meaning

By A.J. Jacobs

In Stock Online

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

If you’re looking for a read that’s as hilarious as it is heartfelt, grab the newest from a man who knows how to commit to the bit. Laugh-out-loud funny and (somewhat) concerning, A.J. Jacobs takes us deep into the constitution.

If you’re looking for a read that’s as hilarious as it is heartfelt, grab the newest from a man who knows how to commit to the bit. Laugh-out-loud funny and (somewhat) concerning, A.J. Jacobs takes us deep into the constitution.

Bite by Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees

Hardcover $24.29 $26.99

Bite by Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees

Bite by Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees

By Aimee Nezhukumatathil

In Stock Online

Hardcover $24.29 $26.99

Best read with snacks, the new essay collection from the author of the 2020 B&N Book of the Year winner (World of Wonders) is a delicious treat.

Best read with snacks, the new essay collection from the author of the 2020 B&N Book of the Year winner (World of Wonders) is a delicious treat.

Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space

Hardcover $35.00

Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space

Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space

By Adam Higginbotham

In Stock Online

Hardcover $35.00

Millions of people watched the Challenger disaster unfold and this is the first detailed account of exactly what happened that day. Tense and fast-paced, this is journalism at its best.

Millions of people watched the Challenger disaster unfold and this is the first detailed account of exactly what happened that day. Tense and fast-paced, this is journalism at its best.

The Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth

Hardcover $29.99

The Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth

The Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth

By Zoë Schlanger

In Stock Online

Hardcover $29.99

This book will make you think twice before talking to your ficus — a fun read for indoor (and outdoor) plant people.

This book will make you think twice before talking to your ficus — a fun read for indoor (and outdoor) plant people.

In My Time of Dying: How I Came Face to Face with the Idea of an Afterlife

Hardcover $27.99

In My Time of Dying: How I Came Face to Face with the Idea of an Afterlife

In My Time of Dying: How I Came Face to Face with the Idea of an Afterlife

By Sebastian Junger

In Stock Online

Hardcover $27.99

Bestselling author Sebastian Junger relates his own harrowing journey to answer his questions about death and dying in this deeply personal memoir.

Bestselling author Sebastian Junger relates his own harrowing journey to answer his questions about death and dying in this deeply personal memoir.

Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk

Hardcover $29.99

Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk

Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk

By Kathleen Hanna

In Stock Online

Hardcover $29.99

We’re totally stoked for this punk rock memoir from the one and only Kathleen Hanna.

We’re totally stoked for this punk rock memoir from the one and only Kathleen Hanna.

Skateboard

Hardcover $59.95

Skateboard

Skateboard

By Jonathan Olivares

In Stock Online

Hardcover $59.95

Don’t be a kook — get up to date with the steezey history of the icon, the status symbol, the picture of rebellion.

Don’t be a kook — get up to date with the steezey history of the icon, the status symbol, the picture of rebellion.