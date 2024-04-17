Our Most Anticipated Books May 2024
We know the tail end of April can be equal parts exciting and exhausting. While we build colorful charcuterie boards and plan beach vacations, we’re prescribing some stellar new reads. From a rocking memoir to a brand new way to think (and read) about our houseplants, a hilarious and tender story of art and self-discovery to a genre-flipping romp across space and time, we can’t wait for what May has to offer.
Hardcover $29.00
All Fours: A Novel
By Miranda July
Miranda July’s latest is a reminder of everything we love about her, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. Everyone’s going to be talking about this book.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Last House: A Novel
Like The Dutch House by Ann Patchett, this is a satisfying multi-generational family saga that pushes us to think about history (personal and public) in new ways.
Hardcover
$24.64
$28.00
Long Island
By Colm Tóibín
We were so, so pleased when we heard that Colm Tóibín was writing a sequel to his beloved novel, Brooklyn. Family secrets and complicated choices drive this exhilarating story that we won’t forget.
Hardcover $28.99
The Ministry of Time: A Novel
The Ministry of Time: A Novel
Escapist and relatable, poignant and funny, this genre-bending novel is firing on all storytelling cylinders, and is a terrific pleasure to read.
Hardcover
$25.19
$27.99
The Last Murder at the End of the World: A Novel
Turten’s newest whodunit set on the foggy Greek isles is an entertaining, escapist read, just like The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle.
Hardcover $28.00
Evocation: Book I in The Summoner's Circle
By S.T. Gibson
Suits meets Ninth House in this devilishly fun novel where high rise buildings mask the occult, from the author of A Dowry of Blood.
Hardcover $29.99
A Darker Shade of Magic: A Novel
By V. E. Schwab
If you haven’t discovered the Shades of Magic series — what are you waiting for? Transport yourself to a fabulous new world via a perfect balance of plot and narrative voice.
Hardcover
$21.99
$30.00
Black Shield Maiden
By Willow Smith , Jess Hendel
The Woman King meets Vikings in the start of a new epic historical fiction series (with a touch of fantasy) from a talented duo.
Hardcover
$28.80
$32.00
The Second Coming: A novel
A story of fathers and daughters, first and hundredth chances, and the lengths we’d go to for the people we love, from the acclaimed author of B&N Discover pick, City on Fire.
Hardcover
$21.00
$30.00
You Like It Darker: Stories
By Stephen King
It’s Stephen King, and it’s short fiction, which should be all you need to know. This collection of mostly never-before-published material is more content from one of the greatest storytellers ever.
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
Lies and Weddings: A Novel
By Kevin Kwan
A screamingly funny novel about secrets and lies (and weddings) from the author of Crazy Rich Asians.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
The Year of Living Constitutionally: One Man's Humble Quest to Follow the Constitution's Original Meaning
By A.J. Jacobs
If you’re looking for a read that’s as hilarious as it is heartfelt, grab the newest from a man who knows how to commit to the bit. Laugh-out-loud funny and (somewhat) concerning, A.J. Jacobs takes us deep into the constitution.
Hardcover
$24.29
$26.99
Bite by Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees
Best read with snacks, the new essay collection from the author of the 2020 B&N Book of the Year winner (World of Wonders) is a delicious treat.
Hardcover $35.00
Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space
Millions of people watched the Challenger disaster unfold and this is the first detailed account of exactly what happened that day. Tense and fast-paced, this is journalism at its best.
Hardcover $29.99
The Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth
This book will make you think twice before talking to your ficus — a fun read for indoor (and outdoor) plant people.
Hardcover $27.99
In My Time of Dying: How I Came Face to Face with the Idea of an Afterlife
Bestselling author Sebastian Junger relates his own harrowing journey to answer his questions about death and dying in this deeply personal memoir.
Hardcover $29.99
Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk
We’re totally stoked for this punk rock memoir from the one and only Kathleen Hanna.
Hardcover $59.95
Skateboard
Don’t be a kook — get up to date with the steezey history of the icon, the status symbol, the picture of rebellion.
