Our Most Anticipated Books May 2024

We know the tail end of April can be equal parts exciting and exhausting. While we build colorful charcuterie boards and plan beach vacations, we’re prescribing some stellar new reads. From a rocking memoir to a brand new way to think (and read) about our houseplants, a hilarious and tender story of art and self-discovery to a genre-flipping romp across space and time, we can’t wait for what May has to offer.

Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. All Fours: A Novel All Fours: A Novel By Miranda July In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Miranda July’s latest is a reminder of everything we love about her, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. Everyone’s going to be talking about this book. Miranda July’s latest is a reminder of everything we love about her, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. Everyone’s going to be talking about this book.

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Last House: A Novel Last House: A Novel By Jessica Shattuck In Stock Online Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Like The Dutch House by Ann Patchett, this is a satisfying multi-generational family saga that pushes us to think about history (personal and public) in new ways. Like The Dutch House by Ann Patchett, this is a satisfying multi-generational family saga that pushes us to think about history (personal and public) in new ways.

Hardcover $24.64 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Long Island Long Island By Colm Tóibín In Stock Online Hardcover $24.64 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We were so, so pleased when we heard that Colm Tóibín was writing a sequel to his beloved novel, Brooklyn. Family secrets and complicated choices drive this exhilarating story that we won’t forget. We were so, so pleased when we heard that Colm Tóibín was writing a sequel to his beloved novel, Brooklyn. Family secrets and complicated choices drive this exhilarating story that we won’t forget.

Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Ministry of Time: A Novel The Ministry of Time: A Novel By Kaliane Bradley In Stock Online Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Escapist and relatable, poignant and funny, this genre-bending novel is firing on all storytelling cylinders, and is a terrific pleasure to read. Escapist and relatable, poignant and funny, this genre-bending novel is firing on all storytelling cylinders, and is a terrific pleasure to read.

Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Evocation: Book I in The Summoner's Circle Evocation: Book I in The Summoner's Circle By S.T. Gibson Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Suits meets Ninth House in this devilishly fun novel where high rise buildings mask the occult, from the author of A Dowry of Blood. Suits meets Ninth House in this devilishly fun novel where high rise buildings mask the occult, from the author of A Dowry of Blood.

Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A Darker Shade of Magic: A Novel A Darker Shade of Magic: A Novel By V. E. Schwab In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If you haven’t discovered the Shades of Magic series — what are you waiting for? Transport yourself to a fabulous new world via a perfect balance of plot and narrative voice. If you haven’t discovered the Shades of Magic series — what are you waiting for? Transport yourself to a fabulous new world via a perfect balance of plot and narrative voice.

Hardcover $21.99 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Black Shield Maiden Black Shield Maiden By Willow Smith , Jess Hendel In Stock Online Hardcover $21.99 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Woman King meets Vikings in the start of a new epic historical fiction series (with a touch of fantasy) from a talented duo. The Woman King meets Vikings in the start of a new epic historical fiction series (with a touch of fantasy) from a talented duo.

Hardcover $28.80 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Second Coming: A novel The Second Coming: A novel By Garth Risk Hallberg In Stock Online Hardcover $28.80 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A story of fathers and daughters, first and hundredth chances, and the lengths we’d go to for the people we love, from the acclaimed author of B&N Discover pick, City on Fire. A story of fathers and daughters, first and hundredth chances, and the lengths we’d go to for the people we love, from the acclaimed author of B&N Discover pick, City on Fire.

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. You Like It Darker: Stories You Like It Darker: Stories By Stephen King In Stock Online Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. It’s Stephen King, and it’s short fiction, which should be all you need to know. This collection of mostly never-before-published material is more content from one of the greatest storytellers ever. It’s Stephen King, and it’s short fiction, which should be all you need to know. This collection of mostly never-before-published material is more content from one of the greatest storytellers ever.

Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Lies and Weddings: A Novel Lies and Weddings: A Novel By Kevin Kwan In Stock Online Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A screamingly funny novel about secrets and lies (and weddings) from the author of Crazy Rich Asians. A screamingly funny novel about secrets and lies (and weddings) from the author of Crazy Rich Asians.

Hardcover $24.29 $26.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Bite by Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees Bite by Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees By Aimee Nezhukumatathil In Stock Online Hardcover $24.29 $26.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Best read with snacks, the new essay collection from the author of the 2020 B&N Book of the Year winner (World of Wonders) is a delicious treat. Best read with snacks, the new essay collection from the author of the 2020 B&N Book of the Year winner (World of Wonders) is a delicious treat.