Most Anticipated Debuts 2024
With a new year comes stacks of exciting new fiction to look forward to. Some of these authors are fresh on the publishing scene while others are familiar names trying something novel for a change. Whatever the case, we’re thrilled to give you a carefully curated list of our favorite brand new stories to keep an eye on this year.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Martyr!
Martyr!
By Kaveh Akbar
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
The fiction debut of a poetic master, Kaveh Akbar’s Martyr! is teeming with all the life you’ll find in his poems, fleshed out over an entire novel. Beautifully written, with a buoyant tone that will sustain any reader, this is the story of a young man in search of purpose, and all the places he looks for it.
Paperback $17.95
How We Named the Stars
How We Named the Stars
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.95
The kind of debut that launches a career, Andrés N. Ordorica’s How We Named The Stars is beautiful and devastating, a tender and timeless tale about queer love, family and secrets. Inspired by the author’s own experiences, this story tugs on the heartstrings with immensely human characters and a genuine examination of love and loss.
Hardcover
$25.19
$27.99
Piglet: A Novel
Piglet: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.19
$27.99
Remarkably clever and deeply compelling, Piglet features the eponymous female lead who is ripe with complications, deviously ambitious and the embodiment of the many struggles women face. This is a sharp and stylish work that will linger longer after you’re done.
Hardcover $28.99
A Short Walk Through a Wide World: A Novel
A Short Walk Through a Wide World: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.99
A shining story of a woman exploring what it means to truly live after years of only trying to survive. With exciting twists and prose that feels like legend, this is an essential read for anyone looking to renew their lust for life. Perfect for fans of Matt Haig and V.E. Schwab.
Hardcover $29.99
888 Love and the Divine Burden of Numbers: A Novel
888 Love and the Divine Burden of Numbers: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.99
Abraham Chang brings his poetic eye to a heartfelt narrative of yearning and family legacy that teems with tongue in cheek writing and winks at first generation twenty-somethings grappling with finding a new place in the world for their family name.
Hardcover $27.99
Swift River
Swift River
In Stock Online
Hardcover $27.99
A warm and humorous coming-of-age story that bandies with the way that family impacts our sense of self and the people that affect our lives. Beautifully devastating and, in the end, hopeful, this story will move and shake, all in the name of meaningful human connection.
Hardcover $28.95
Fire Exit: A Novel
Fire Exit: A Novel
By Morgan Talty
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.95
You’ve read his story collection Night of the Living Rez, now Morgan Talty returns with his debut novel that absolutely soars. Centered on a man grappling with a secret and trying to care for the few loved ones left in his life, you will come out of this book better than you were going in.
Hardcover
$28.80
$32.00
Ours: A Novel
Ours: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$28.80
$32.00
This luminous and epic debut novel from an acclaimed poet (Mutiny) — conjured from humankind’s quest for freedom, folklore and magic, indelible characters and gorgeous prose — is exceptional. There are few others like it.
Hardcover
$25.19
$27.99
Green Dot: A Novel
Green Dot: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.19
$27.99
Woven with layers, from the love affair at its surface to the enthralling depths of what it means to be alive, Green Dot is rich, meaningful and hilarious. With a messy narrator who you are guaranteed to love, this is the kind of story that sets itself apart.
Paperback $17.95
The Skunks
The Skunks
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.95
What happens when you’re freshly home from college and you can’t separate your obsession with a family of skunks and the guy working the counter at your local bakery? Trying to make sense of what it means to be back home after college and feeling not quite grown up but not quite a child, Fiona Warnick explores this odd in-between and reminds us all to slow down and smell the skunks.
Hardcover $28.00
Catalina: A Novel
Catalina: A Novel
By Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
While you may know her from her nonfiction work The Undocumented Americans, you’ll want this fresh introduction to Karla Cornejo Villavicencio’s dazzling fiction voice. Catalina is the heart of this novel, a veritable look into what it means to be undocumented while coming of age in a turbulent time. Heartfelt and incisive, this is perfect for fans of Mona Awad.
Hardcover $29.00
Hombrecito: A Novel
Hombrecito: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
Santiago Jose Sanchez’s novel is a stunning narrative with a young Colombian man at its center. Exploring what it means to feel like your heart is in two places at once and struggling to find your identity in another person, this is perfect for fans of Brandon Taylor.
Hardcover $28.00
Shanghailanders: A Novel
Shanghailanders: A Novel
By Juli Min
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
With a cosmopolitan scope that takes readers from Shanghai, to Paris, to Boston, Shanghailanders is about love and family with a dash of magical realism. There’s something here for every reader.
Paperback $17.95
Smothermoss
Smothermoss
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.95
For those obsessed with Appalachian lore comes a hauntingly atmospheric tale toeing the line of a twisted fairy tale. Centered on two sisters growing up in 1980s Appalachia, this novel is a gothic and propulsive read that will dazzle you from start to finish.
Hardcover $28.00
Great Expectations: A Novel
Great Expectations: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
The best fiction reflects the truth of our world, and Vinson Cunningham’s Great Expectations acts as a mirror to the modern political landscape. This whirlwind story about hope, ambition, identity follows a senator from Illinois after announcing his run for presidency. Cunningham’s novel is unflinchingly honest, taking readers to the depths of American politics and the height of human intellect.
Hardcover $28.99
The Ministry of Time: A Novel
The Ministry of Time: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.99
Kaliane Bradley’s dynamic debut is a great many things — science fiction, thriller, humor, literary, romance — but above all else, this is a fiercely unique story that delivers on so many levels. With unforgettable characters to bring this wild ride to vibrant life, it’s an easy story to love even as it defies all genre boundaries in the name of superior storytelling.
Hardcover $27.00
The Coin: A Novel
The Coin: A Novel
By Yasmin Zaher
In Stock Online
Hardcover $27.00
Impossible to look away from, this is the story of a young Palestinian woman’s turbulent time in New York City. A hypnotic novel taut with musings on identity and sense of place, this is perfect for fans of Jen Beagin.
