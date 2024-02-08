By Fiona Warnick

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.95

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

What happens when you’re freshly home from college and you can’t separate your obsession with a family of skunks and the guy working the counter at your local bakery? Trying to make sense of what it means to be back home after college and feeling not quite grown up but not quite a child, Fiona Warnick explores this odd in-between and reminds us all to slow down and smell the skunks.