Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books June 2024
The kiddos are officially home for the summer and these new releases are the perfect companions for breaks between all the water parks, playgrounds, and playdates. From the return of a few of our favorite picture book authors and characters, to the introduction of new ones we can’t wait to spend more time with, these books will kick off summer reading on a high note.
Are You Small? (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Are You Small? (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Mo Willems
After challenging perspective in Are You Big?, Mo Willems is back to reshape perspective yet again with Are You Small? This exploration of size, from a human down to the microscopic world, is a great way to get young minds thinking big picture.
Pete the Cat Screams for Ice Cream!
Pete the Cat Screams for Ice Cream!
James Dean
Kimberly Dean
Pete the Cat is back and cooler than ever. This time he’s going to merge his coolness with kindness (and ice cream) for one of his most memorable stories yet.
Itty Bitty Betty Blob
Itty Bitty Betty Blob
Constance Lombardo
Monsters can be scary, but being yourself can be so much scarier. Join Betty Blob on picture day and discover the joys of standing out.
Greenwild: The City Beyond the Sea (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Greenwild: The City Beyond the Sea (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Pari Thomson
The Greenwild series is perfect for fans of Skandar and the Unicorn Thief, and book two continues the journey alongside its unique plant magic.
Roswell Johnson Saves the World! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Roswell Johnson Saves the World! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Chris Colfer
From the author who brought you the exciting Land of Stories series comes a new series about saving the world and aliens. Anyone who loved Guardians of the Galaxy will find a similar out-of-this-world story here, with a great sense of humor tying it all together.
The Yellow Bus
The Yellow Bus
Loren Long
All aboard the yellow bus! This is a heartfelt story of belonging, as well as knowing when it’s time to move on. In the vein of Kobi Yamada’s Maybe and Otis by Loren Long, this tale is sure to be beloved for years to come.
Ruby's Tools for Making Friends (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Ruby's Tools for Making Friends (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Apryl Stott
New school anxiety is hard for anyone — kids, ask your grown-ups about their first day of school — but it doesn’t have to be. Join Ruby the fox in this adorable tale of finding your way through new experiences.
They Call Me No Sam!
They Call Me No Sam!
Drew Daywalt
Picture book icon Drew Daywalt is coming to middle grade with a hilarious story of dogs and the many, many ways they amuse us humans, even when they’re disobeying. This will remind readers of all ages why we love our pups so much.
Nura and the Immortal Palace
Nura and the Immortal Palace
By M. T. Khan
Narnia, but with a Pakistani Muslim infusion. With heart and humor, M.T. Khan tells a culturally vibrant tale of two friends navigating magic, wishes and more — and something sinister lurking around every corner.
