Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books June 2024

The kiddos are officially home for the summer and these new releases are the perfect companions for breaks between all the water parks, playgrounds, and playdates. From the return of a few of our favorite picture book authors and characters, to the introduction of new ones we can’t wait to spend more time with, these books will kick off summer reading on a high note.

Are You Big?, Mo Willems is back to reshape perspective yet again with Are You Small? This exploration of size, from a human down to the microscopic world, is a great way to get young minds thinking big picture.

Itty Bitty Betty Blob By Constance Lombardo

Illustrator Micah Player
Monsters can be scary, but being yourself can be so much scarier. Join Betty Blob on picture day and discover the joys of standing out.

Greenwild: The City Beyond the Sea (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Pari Thomson
The Greenwild series is perfect for fans of Skandar and the Unicorn Thief, and book two continues the journey alongside its unique plant magic.

Roswell Johnson Saves the World! (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Chris Colfer
From the author who brought you the exciting Land of Stories series comes a new series about saving the world and aliens. Anyone who loved Guardians of the Galaxy will find a similar out-of-this-world story here, with a great sense of humor tying it all together.

The Yellow Bus By Loren Long

Illustrator Loren Long
All aboard the yellow bus! This is a heartfelt story of belonging, as well as knowing when it's time to move on. In the vein of Kobi Yamada's Maybe and Otis by Loren Long, this tale is sure to be beloved for years to come.

Ruby's Tools for Making Friends (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Apryl Stott
New school anxiety is hard for anyone — kids, ask your grown-ups about their first day of school — but it doesn't have to be. Join Ruby the fox in this adorable tale of finding your way through new experiences.

They Call Me No Sam! By Drew Daywalt

Illustrator Mike Lowery
Picture book icon Drew Daywalt is coming to middle grade with a hilarious story of dogs and the many, many ways they amuse us humans, even when they're disobeying. This will remind readers of all ages why we love our pups so much.