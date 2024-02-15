Our Most Anticipated YA Books March 2024

With spring break in sight and midterms looming, why not unwind with a new stack for your TBR? This month is absolutely stacked with the next books in some of our favorite fantasy series and the thrilling beginnings of series we know you’ll obsess over. Remember to set aside some well-deserved self-care time this spring, put on one of your favorite Grammy winning records, and enjoy this month’s most anticipated YA books.

The Ballad of Never After (Once Upon a Broken Heart Series #2) By Stephanie Garber
Fans of Once Upon a Broken Heart won't want to miss this pulse-pounding, magical sequel. Fraught with Stephanie Garber's signature twists and turns, The Ballad of Never After is an atmospheric return to a fairytale world that will leave readers enthralled through the very last page.

Redeeming 6 By Chloe Walsh
The irresistible Boys of Tommen series continues in this friends-to-lovers romance filled with heart-pounding stakes and deliciously sweet dialogue you'll love to imagine in their signature Irish brogues. Perfect for fans of Mercedes Ron.

The Prisoner's Throne: A Novel of Elfhame (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Holly Black
The series finally reaches its dramatic conclusion after a brutal cliffhanger in Stolen Heir. This fantasy duology, set in a new favorite faerie world, is engaging and original. As you'd expect from Holly Black.

A Door in the Dark By Scott Reintgen
Scott Reintgen delivers in this haunting tale following a group of young wizards with a malfunctioning spell and an untimely death between them. Shifting eyes and pointed fingers follow them through an intricate fantasy world. Perfect for fans of Rachel Gillig.

Children of Virtue and Vengeance (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Legacy of Orïsha Series #2) By Tomi Adeyemi
The massively anticipated sequel to Children of Blood and Bone, a book that shook the entire fantasy genre in all the best ways. The adventures of Zélie and Amari continue with in-fighting threatening the land of Orïsha. Drawing from Nigerian mythology, the meaningful themes of race and societal divides continue to elevate this series.

The Revenant Games By Margie Fuston
Built around a deadly competition and featuring witches and vampires, this thrilling fantasy will get your heart pounding, both for the action and for the vampire romance. This story sizzles with all the tropes you love in the genre.