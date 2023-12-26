B&N Reads, Most Anticipated, Roundups, YA

Our Most Anticipated YA Books of January 2024

By Steph Pinheiro / December 26, 2023 at 1:07 am

New Year, new reading goals! (check) New Year, new notebook for book notes and lists! (check) New Year, new TBR pile…

Let us help you with that last one.

We have a terrific selection of new books this month, so no matter how you’re kicking off your new of reading, we think these new books are a nice way to start. From love stories to thrillers and fantastic new worlds, these books will transport you, entertain you, and more. No matter how you plan to kick off your 2024 TBR, these are a great place to start.

A Fragile Enchantment (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $16.00 $20.00

A Fragile Enchantment (B&N Exclusive Edition)

A Fragile Enchantment (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Allison Saft

In Stock Online

Hardcover $16.00 $20.00

A Fragile Enchantment packs all the pieces that make a YA romantasy sizzle into one delightful package. With courtroom intrigue, heart-thumping romance and a unique magic built around enchanting clothes, this fully-realized world comes to life with dynamic characters and relationships you won’t soon forget.

A Fragile Enchantment packs all the pieces that make a YA romantasy sizzle into one delightful package. With courtroom intrigue, heart-thumping romance and a unique magic built around enchanting clothes, this fully-realized world comes to life with dynamic characters and relationships you won’t soon forget.

The Invocations

Hardcover $17.84 $20.99

The Invocations

The Invocations

By Krystal Sutherland

In Stock Online

Hardcover $17.84 $20.99

If you loved House of Hollow, you will love this Krystal Sutherland follow-up, a multiple-POV, witchy, feminist thriller, which is just as addictive as it sounds. With just the right blend of magic and looming stakes, this book has an irresistible hook.

If you loved House of Hollow, you will love this Krystal Sutherland follow-up, a multiple-POV, witchy, feminist thriller, which is just as addictive as it sounds. With just the right blend of magic and looming stakes, this book has an irresistible hook.

Wander in the Dark

Hardcover $16.99 $19.99

Wander in the Dark

Wander in the Dark

By Jumata Emill

In Stock Online

Hardcover $16.99 $19.99

A timely and necessary YA thriller that bandies with themes of systemic racism and racial bias in the modern South, Wander in the Dark also maintains all the hallmarks of a page-turning thriller. This is a tough one to put down.

A timely and necessary YA thriller that bandies with themes of systemic racism and racial bias in the modern South, Wander in the Dark also maintains all the hallmarks of a page-turning thriller. This is a tough one to put down.

Lunar New Year Love Story

Paperback $15.29 $17.99

Lunar New Year Love Story

Lunar New Year Love Story

By Gene Luen Yang
Illustrator LeUyen Pham

In Stock Online

Paperback $15.29 $17.99

The unbeatable duo of Gene Luen Yang and LeUyen Pham delivers a meaningful rom-com that meshes the push and pull of destiny with the search for love. It’s a touching narrative with illustrations that deepen the emotional resonance — exactly what you’d expect from this team.

The unbeatable duo of Gene Luen Yang and LeUyen Pham delivers a meaningful rom-com that meshes the push and pull of destiny with the search for love. It’s a touching narrative with illustrations that deepen the emotional resonance — exactly what you’d expect from this team.

Destroy the Day

Hardcover $16.79 $20.99

Destroy the Day

Destroy the Day

By Brigid Kemmerer

In Stock Online

Hardcover $16.79 $20.99

The captivating conclusion to a series ripe with palpable danger, mystery and romance, Destroy the Day is just as imminently relevant to modern readership as the rest of the series. With revolution brimming, the high-stakes tension will drive you to the very end.

The captivating conclusion to a series ripe with palpable danger, mystery and romance, Destroy the Day is just as imminently relevant to modern readership as the rest of the series. With revolution brimming, the high-stakes tension will drive you to the very end.

Dark Star Burning, Ash Falls White

Hardcover $15.99 $19.99

Dark Star Burning, Ash Falls White

Dark Star Burning, Ash Falls White

By Amélie Wen Zhao

In Stock Online

Hardcover $15.99 $19.99

The second in the acclaimed Song of the Last Kingdom YA series, Dark Star Burning, Ash Falls White expands the narrative, growing into the gorgeous, Chinese-inspired fantasy world. As the battle for the Last Kingdom persists, Lan and Zen continue to feel the reverberating effects in their personal lives.

The second in the acclaimed Song of the Last Kingdom YA series, Dark Star Burning, Ash Falls White expands the narrative, growing into the gorgeous, Chinese-inspired fantasy world. As the battle for the Last Kingdom persists, Lan and Zen continue to feel the reverberating effects in their personal lives.

The Atlas of Us

Hardcover $19.99

The Atlas of Us

The Atlas of Us

By Kristin Dwyer

In Stock Online

Hardcover $19.99

A YA romance with plenty of appeal for adult readers, this is the story of bad decisions and what comes from them. With comps to the likes of Elise Bryant and Nina LaCour and gorgeous prose, there’s so much to love in this authentically human tale of grief, vulnerability and perseverance.

A YA romance with plenty of appeal for adult readers, this is the story of bad decisions and what comes from them. With comps to the likes of Elise Bryant and Nina LaCour and gorgeous prose, there’s so much to love in this authentically human tale of grief, vulnerability and perseverance.

The Getaway List: A Novel

Hardcover $20.00

The Getaway List: A Novel

The Getaway List: A Novel

By Emma Lord

In Stock Online

Hardcover $20.00

Emma Lord knows her way around the romcom space, and The Getaway List is a shining example. One grouch and one optimist, with layers shared between them, bring this cheery romance to life.

Emma Lord knows her way around the romcom space, and The Getaway List is a shining example. One grouch and one optimist, with layers shared between them, bring this cheery romance to life.

Okay, Cupid

Hardcover $19.99

Okay, Cupid

Okay, Cupid

By Mason Deaver

In Stock Online

Hardcover $19.99

An honest-to-goodness Cupid is in hot water after falling in love with a human, and it won’t be the last time either. A heartfelt and unique approach to the mythological love facilitator, Okay Cupid is ripe with genuine human connection and characters that walk right off the page.

An honest-to-goodness Cupid is in hot water after falling in love with a human, and it won’t be the last time either. A heartfelt and unique approach to the mythological love facilitator, Okay Cupid is ripe with genuine human connection and characters that walk right off the page.

Sky's End

Hardcover $18.99

Sky's End

Sky's End

By Marc J Gregson

In Stock Online

Hardcover $18.99

Sky’s End possesses the holy fantasy trinity of accessible world-building, scintillating plot and an underdog protagonist thrown into a pit of misfortune. This is a YA series that runs roughshod through a wild dystopian world, pulling no punches and relentlessly hooking all who turn that first page.

Sky’s End possesses the holy fantasy trinity of accessible world-building, scintillating plot and an underdog protagonist thrown into a pit of misfortune. This is a YA series that runs roughshod through a wild dystopian world, pulling no punches and relentlessly hooking all who turn that first page.