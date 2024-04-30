Building on a Theme: More Books to LEGO Set Pairings 

By Abby Jimenez

In Stock Online

Paperback $16.19 $17.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Other Authors: “You can’t write a stellar summer romance with more than one classic trope in it!”

Abby Jiminez: “Hold my daiquiri.”

The fan favorite author of the Part of Your World series and The Happy Ever After Playlist returns with a summer read sweeter than the cakes that first made her famous. Justin and Emma are both cursed: every person they date breaks up with them and immediately finds their soulmate. Together, the two hatch a plan to cancel out their curses by dating each other for the summer, then breaking up. They aren’t expecting the universe and love to have summer plans of their own.