Poured Over: Juliet Grames on The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia

The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia by Juliet Grames is a historical mystery with a literary bent set in an isolated Italian village. Grames joins us to talk about 1960s Europe, power dynamics and patriarchy, writing crime fiction and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia by Juliet Grames

The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna by Juliet Grames