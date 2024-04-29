Take a Trip: Paris Edition
With bright flowers lining sidewalks and warmer weather upon us, it’s high time we start planning our summer vacations. While we all wait for our PTO to be approved and the kiddies to be out on break, we began dreaming of one of our top vacay spots: Paris. If you can’t make it to the city of love this year and you’re worried about FOMO, or if you’ve got your tickets booked and you’re ready to immerse yourself, travel to Paris through these great reads.
Hardcover
The Paris Novel
By Ruth Reichl
In Stock Online
Drop everything and run to Paris with Ruth Reichl in her charming new novel. (And don’t forget to bring snacks.)
Paperback
The Little Paris Bookshop: A Novel
By Nina George
In Stock Online
This charming book about books follows a man who spends his days wandering his bookshop and recommending the perfect reads for any ailment (no easy task, this bookseller might add). What happens when the one person you can’t seem to help — is yourself?
Paperback $19.00
The Paris Bookseller
By Kerri Maher
In Stock Online
History (and our favorite literary characters) come to life in this fictional reimagining of an iconic bookstore and its unstoppable founder.
Paperback
The Paris Library
In Stock Online
A narrative that spans from 1930s Paris to 1980s North America tells the true story of one remarkable woman and the sacrifices she made in the name of books.
Paperback
The Paris Apartment
By Lucy Foley
In Stock Online
Brothers can be difficult, but what happens when he invites you to stay with him in his snazzy new Paris apartment — and winds up missing? And so begins Lucy Foley’s thriller where everyone is a suspect and no one is allowed to leave.
Paperback $17.00
Paris for One and Other Stories
By Jojo Moyes
In Stock Online
From the author of Me Before You and The Last Letter from Your Lover comes another irresistible book of meet-cutes and heartbreak, new love and old flings.
Paperback
Paris: The Novel
In Stock Online
From China to New York to London, we love following Edward Rutherfurd around the globe. In Paris we get to explore the cobbled streets under the lights of the Eiffel Tower in another historical epic from one of our best.
Rick Steves Paris
By Rick Steves , Steve Smith , Gene Openshaw
Paperback $21.99
Fodor's Paris 2024
By Fodor's Travel Publications
Paperback $21.99
DK Eyewitness Paris
Paperback $21.99