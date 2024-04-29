Take a Trip: Paris Edition

With bright flowers lining sidewalks and warmer weather upon us, it’s high time we start planning our summer vacations. While we all wait for our PTO to be approved and the kiddies to be out on break, we began dreaming of one of our top vacay spots: Paris. If you can’t make it to the city of love this year and you’re worried about FOMO, or if you’ve got your tickets booked and you’re ready to immerse yourself, travel to Paris through these great reads.

The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl. Drop everything and run to Paris with Ruth Reichl in her charming new novel. (And don't forget to bring snacks.)

The Little Paris Bookshop: A Novel by Nina George. This charming book about books follows a man who spends his days wandering his bookshop and recommending the perfect reads for any ailment (no easy task, this bookseller might add). What happens when the one person you can't seem to help — is yourself?

The Paris Bookseller by Kerri Maher. History (and our favorite literary characters) come to life in this fictional reimagining of an iconic bookstore and its unstoppable founder.

The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles. A narrative that spans from 1930s Paris to 1980s North America tells the true story of one remarkable woman and the sacrifices she made in the name of books.

The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley. Brothers can be difficult, but what happens when he invites you to stay with him in his snazzy new Paris apartment — and winds up missing? And so begins Lucy Foley's thriller where everyone is a suspect and no one is allowed to leave.

Paris for One and Other Stories by Jojo Moyes. From the author of Me Before You and The Last Letter from Your Lover comes another irresistible book of meet-cutes and heartbreak, new love and old flings.