Take a Trip: Paris Edition

By Isabelle McConville / April 29, 2024 at 1:49 am

With bright flowers lining sidewalks and warmer weather upon us, it’s high time we start planning our summer vacations. While we all wait for our PTO to be approved and the kiddies to be out on break, we began dreaming of one of our top vacay spots: Paris. If you can’t make it to the city of love this year and you’re worried about FOMO, or if you’ve got your tickets booked and you’re ready to immerse yourself, travel to Paris through these great reads.

The Paris Novel

The Paris Novel

By Ruth Reichl

Drop everything and run to Paris with Ruth Reichl in her charming new novel. (And don’t forget to bring snacks.)

The Little Paris Bookshop: A Novel

The Little Paris Bookshop: A Novel

By Nina George

This charming book about books follows a man who spends his days wandering his bookshop and recommending the perfect reads for any ailment (no easy task, this bookseller might add). What happens when the one person you can’t seem to help — is yourself?

The Paris Bookseller

The Paris Bookseller

By Kerri Maher

History (and our favorite literary characters) come to life in this fictional reimagining of an iconic bookstore and its unstoppable founder.

The Paris Library

The Paris Library

By Janet Skeslien Charles

A narrative that spans from 1930s Paris to 1980s North America tells the true story of one remarkable woman and the sacrifices she made in the name of books.

The Paris Apartment

The Paris Apartment

By Lucy Foley

Brothers can be difficult, but what happens when he invites you to stay with him in his snazzy new Paris apartment — and winds up missing? And so begins Lucy Foley’s thriller where everyone is a suspect and no one is allowed to leave.

Paris for One and Other Stories

Paris for One and Other Stories

By Jojo Moyes

From the author of Me Before You and The Last Letter from Your Lover comes another irresistible book of meet-cutes and heartbreak, new love and old flings.

Paris: The Novel

Paris: The Novel

By Edward Rutherfurd

From China to New York to London, we love following Edward Rutherfurd around the globe. In Paris we get to explore the cobbled streets under the lights of the Eiffel Tower in another historical epic from one of our best.

Rick Steves Paris

By Rick Steves , Steve Smith , Gene Openshaw

Fodor's Paris 2024

By Fodor's Travel Publications

DK Eyewitness Paris

By DK Eyewitness

