Build Me a Book Rec: Books to LEGO set Pairings

I was supposed to add to this whole “book to wine” pairing trend that’s going around, but I honestly don’t get it: what makes a certain type of wine perfect to drink with a book? Does it taste like mystery? What does mystery even taste like? Honestly, I think wine is pretty boring, but you know what’s never, ever boring? LEGO! So, I’m going off script and pairing some of this month’s hottest new releases with LEGO sets to keep the stories alive.

The Night Ship by Jess Kidd Paired with The Globe

The Night Ship (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition) Hardcover $21.00 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Night Ship (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition) Jess Kidd In Stock Online Hardcover $21.00 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Our booksellers can't stop raving about this book – yours truly included! Based on the true story of the Batavia shipwreck, our October Book Club pick weaves together the lives of two children three-hundred years apart, connected across time by one of the greatest ships of the Dutch Golden Age. In 1629, Mayken is headed for the Dutch East Indies to live with her father after her mother's untimely passing. She fills the long days of the journey searching for the mythical monster she believes is belowdecks, but the monsters she finds may not be so mythical. In 1989, Gil arrives at an island off the coast of West Australia to live with his grandfather. There among the fishing community, he learns about the wreck of Batavia and is determined to find out more – and how his own story may be connected. Jess Kidd seamlessly entwines both Gil's and Mayken's stories, allowing us to experience a defining moment in maritime history through their eyes. Hear how Batavia became The Night Ship in our Poured Over interview with Jess Kidd, who will also be joining us for our B&N Book Club Event!

LEGO Ideas The Globe 21332 Other Format $229.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. LEGO Ideas The Globe 21332 LEGO Systems Inc. In Stock Online Other Format $229.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A novel that travels both time and the world can only be embodied by the magnificent LEGO Ideas Globe. The Globe is as masterfully crafted as Kidd's novel: beautiful, intricate, complex, fascinating, and utterly genius in its design. Follow our protagonists' journeys across the LEGO ocean as you follow them through the pages – and even find a ship along the way! Though the piece count is daunting (though maybe not as much as a months-long journey across the ocean on a wooden boat), the finished piece is well worth the effort. Plus, you can't get much cooler than a LEGO Globe that ACTUALLY SPINS on its axis!

The Atlas Paradox by Olivie Blake with Vincent Van Gogh – The Starry Night

The Atlas Paradox (B&N Exclusive Edition) Hardcover $22.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Atlas Paradox (B&N Exclusive Edition) Olivie Blake In Stock Online Hardcover $22.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Atlas Six fulfilled every bibliophile's wish by bringing us to a world where the Library of Alexandria still stands shrouded in magic and mystery and only accessible to an elite few. In the much-anticipated sequel, the new members of the Alexandrian Society are pitted against each other once more as the Society's true power – and motives – are revealed. Better set aside a couple nights for this one, 'cause you're not going to want to put it down.

LEGO Ideas Vincent van Gogh – The Starry Night 21333 Other Format $169.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. LEGO Ideas Vincent van Gogh – The Starry Night 21333 LEGO Systems Inc. In Stock Online Other Format $169.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Speaking of nights, the set I chose for this book evokes all the mystical twists and turns of Blake's text through the eyes of another great creator: Vincent van Gogh – The Starry Night. LEGO partnered with the Museum of Modern Art to bring every detail of van Gogh's original painting to life in a gorgeous display piece. The layers of tiles and 3D pop-outs not only depict the piece itself – right down to the tiny village below the stars – but the elaborate brush strokes that The Starry Night is famous for. Like The Atlas Paradox, every angle of the set reveals something new and unexpected.

Jimi by John McDermott, Janie Hendrix with the Fender Stratocaster

Jimi Hardcover $42.50 $50.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Jimi Janie Hendrix , John McDermott In Stock Online Hardcover $42.50 $50.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Jimi. Hendrix. I'm not sure there's anything more I need to say – or at least nothing that won't turn into a novel about the cultural impact of an actual rock god. If that novel does sound like something you'd be interested in reading, you're in luck: the ultimate tribute to Hendrix comes out in November, celebrating what would have been his 80th birthday! Composed in collaboration with Hendrix's sister, Janie, the comprehensive visual contains never-before-seen photographs, lyrics and memorabilia. It also includes quotes from today's rock gods – names like Lenny Kravitz and David Grohl – about Hendrix's lasting influence on rock 'n roll.

LEGO Ideas Fender Stratocaster 21329 Other Format $119.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. LEGO Ideas Fender Stratocaster 21329 LEGO Systems Inc. In Stock Online Other Format $119.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The LEGO Ideas Fender Stratocaster is perfect for those of us who want to rock like Jimi without shelling out for a real Woodstock Strat. You can build the iconic scale-model guitar – accurate down to the whammy bar and single-coil pickups – in black or bright red depending on whether your style leans pop punk or hard rock. Plus, if you want to get really creative, the amp has enough room in the back to fit a small Bluetooth speaker. Pair your music collection with the amp and bring the rock show to your living room! I know it's the only way I'll ever get a smooth version of "The Wind Cries Mary" to come out of an electric guitar.

Rachel Smythe’s Lore Olympus: Volume Three paired with Orchid

Lore Olympus: Volume Three (B&N Exclusive Edition) Hardcover $22.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Lore Olympus: Volume Three (B&N Exclusive Edition) Rachel Smythe In Stock Online Hardcover $22.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Lore Olympus is the most popular series bringing 2000s BC to 2000s AD. The Eisner-winning webcomic reveals what the gods do after dark in a modern retelling of the Hades and Persephone myth. Our Exclusive Edition of Volume 3 – featuring original cover art from Rachel Smythe – brings you the forbidden romance gossip that has all of Olympus talking. As if fielding "will-they-won't-they" rumors all day isn't enough, both Hades and Persephone struggle under the weight of their friends' and families' expectations and the burden of their roles on Olympus. When your family has reality-bending powers, the phrase "why can't you be more like your brother" becomes a threat.

LEGO Icons Orchid 10311 Other Format $49.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. LEGO Icons Orchid 10311 LEGO Systems Inc. In Stock Online Other Format $49.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The LEGO Icons Orchid ties in too perfectly with the Hades & Persephone mythology to pass up pairing it with Lore Olympus. Persephone is the Greek goddess of spring, when all the allergies flowers are in full bloom. Smythe's distinctive illustrative style uses color as a form of characterization, and Persephone's vibrant shades of pink perfectly match the orchid's petals. And what's more classic than flowers when trying to woo your unattainable romantic interest? Best of all, this is one bouquet that won't wither on your desk, as undying as Hades' love for Persephone (the irony of him being the God of the Dead is just icing on the cake). Add the Succulents and the Bouquet and you'll have a garden even Demeter would be proud of!

Beyond the Wand by Tom Felton paired with The Ministry of Magic

Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard Hardcover $21.99 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard Tom Felton In Stock Online Hardcover $21.99 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Don't worry, I'm not judging you if you're an adult building the Wizarding World LEGO sets. After all, we thirty-somethings are the ones who grew up with Harry Potter, right? Speaking of growing up with Harry Potter, our most anticipated biography this month is from another man who grew up with the series – on the set of the movies! Tom Felton talks about becoming Draco Malfoy, spending his teen years on the set of one of the biggest film franchises of all time, and everything he learned in both the Muggle and Wizarding Worlds.

Which book/set pairing is your favorite? Did you dive right into the LEGO or read the book first? Did you take advantage of B&N Audiobooks and listen to the book while building the set? Tag us on our socials and let us know!