Poured Over: Jess Kidd on The Night Ship

“I want to escape into these like incredible, immersive situations, really. But I think I try and balance this kind of creation of a world or this world building with the dialogue. And that’s where things like the humor comes in. And particularly with this one, because it’s quite a gritty subject. But it was really important to have that joy and have that humor. And to my mind that comes very akin with the bravery in the book and the courage in the book, there is this kind of ability, even under these immense pressures, to have these moments of joy…” Jess Kidd’s ghostly and gothic novels—including Things in Jars and now, The Night Ship, our latest B&N Book Club pick—are some of our absolute favorites. She joins us on the show to talk about the true story behind The Night Ship, the places her research took her, connecting her characters, how writing flash fiction and short stories influence her novels, The Epic of Gilgamesh and much more with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Night Ship by Jess Kidd

Mr. Flood’s Last Resort by Jess Kidd

Things in Jars by Jess Kidd

The Epic of Gilgamesh (Andrew George, translator)

Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders

Poured Over is produced and hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang. New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.