Our Most Anticipated YA Books September 2024

Let us take a guess — you spent the summer tearing through your TBR pile and now you’re not sure what to pick up next? We’ve got you covered. September brings us dazzling romantasy, chilling dark academia and thrilling murder mysteries. Scroll through our most anticipated reads of September and watch your shopping cart pile up.

The Thirteenth Child (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Erin A. Craig
A fairytale romance with an edge, The Thirteenth Child works layers of lore and intrigue into a quest for love. It's haunting and heartwarming, all in one.

When the World Tips Over By Jandy Nelson
Populated by characters full of humanity, this is the story of one family over years of coming together and falling apart. At times devastating, it never loses its optimism.

Celestial Monsters (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Aiden Thomas
Coming in hot following The Sunbearer Trials, Celestial Monsters pits Teo, Aurelio and Nya against the fate of the world in a heart-stopping duology finale.

Mismatched: A Modern Graphic Retelling of Emma By Anne Camlin

Illustrator Isadora Zeferino
Starring a dynamic leading character, Mismatched is the story of matchmaking gone wrong. Friendships will be tested and feelings will be hurt in this tense ride through high school.

Immortal Dark (Deluxe Limited Edition) By Tigest Girma
Vampires and dark academia collide in this bloody feast of story. There's romance, there's revenge, there's so much red.

Compound Fracture By Andrew Joseph White
This is a book with something to say, packing an action-oriented narrative alongside a political deep dive into the generational gap and the politics that divide us.

The Lies We Conjure By Sarah Henning
So many suspects — some magical, some not — all locked in together. One is the killer.

The Monstrous Kind By Lydia Gregovic
Trapped in a manor stalked by monsters, two sisters have their work cut out for them. Straight-up eerie from start to finish, this is a terrifying story with tension always looming just out of sight.

When Haru Was Here: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Dustin Thao
If you were devastated by You've Reached Sam, then good news! You can be devastated all over again in all the best ways as we join Eric Ly and his journey to overcome loss and rediscover human connection.

Repeat After Me (Deluxe Limited Edition) By Jessica Warman
It's a time loop! Stranded on an island, it's time and time again (and again) to figure out how to make sense of reality and the relationships contained within it.