Spooky Picture Books for Halloween
Halloween is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to get in the spirit of the holiday. We’re here to help with that. We’ve got a ghoulish group of picture books for you to share with the whole family, everything from creepy creatures of the night to other delightful denizens of the darkness. So get cozy, curl up under a fuzzy blanket, and dim the lights. Let’s get spooky.
Griselda Snook's Spectacular Books
Griselda Snook's Spectacular Books
By
Barry Timms
Illustrator Laura Borio
Speaking of spooky books, this is a story all about exactly that. Taking place at a new Halloween-themed bookstore aptly named Griselda Snook’s Spectacular Books, this ode to the written word is a joy to read aloud. It’s got all your favorite colors and characters from the holiday, meaning you get to spend time with everything from mummies and vampires to bats and skeletons.
Creepy Carrots!
Creepy Carrots!
By
Aaron Reynolds
Illustrator Peter Brown
An undisputed Halloween classic centered on the creepiest vegetable of all — carrots. They weren’t always creepy, though. You see, Jasper loves carrots — he is a bunny after all — but one day his favorite snack becomes more than a just good source of vitamin A. They begin to follow him. Probably. Maybe. It’s up to Jasper to figure out what happened, why, and when he can get back to just enjoying a good carrot again.
Gustavo, the Shy Ghost (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Gustavo, the Shy Ghost (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Flavia Z. Drago
Illustrator Flavia Z. Drago
Gustavo is far and away the most adorable ghost you’ll ever meet. He’s also pretty good at being a ghost, all things considered, but mainly he enjoys his violin. Only… he’s too shy to share his love with anyone. Now, though, he has an opportunity like never before to be a good ghost, a marvelous musician and maybe make some friends too. And once you’re done with Gustavo, pick up Vlad the Fabulous Vampire and Leila the Perfect Witch, also by Flavia B. Drago.
Trick or Treat on Scary Street
Trick or Treat on Scary Street
By
Lance Bass
Illustrator Roland Garrigue
Come for the story, stay for the gorgeous, dark and atmospheric spreads. Scary Street is lined with houses that’ll make your spine tingle, but in the name of filling that bag with delicious candy, these brave trick-or-treaters are up for the challenge… or so they think. Can they make it to the end of the street with their bag of sweets, or will they abandon all hope and flee for home? Oh, and did we mention this is by Lance Bass from *NSYNC?
Itty Bitty Betty Blob
Itty Bitty Betty Blob
By
Constance Lombardo
Illustrator Micah Player
There are so many scary monsters out there. Vampires that live in the shadows, mummies that rise from their coffins, creatures that crawl from the swamp — but Itty Bitty Betty Blob? Not so scary. And that’s what she aims to change. Can this adorable, rainbow-loving “monster” find time in between dancing to up her fear factor, or is that just not who she’s meant to be?
Every Night at Midnight (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Every Night at Midnight (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Peter Cheong
Illustrator Peter Cheong
Felix is just a normal kid who has trouble making friends at school. But at night? He becomes a werewolf, prowling the streets and feeling even more isolated than he does in the daytime. How is he supposed to find friends when there’s no one like him? But then one night, Felix discovers something that shows maybe he’s not so different from everyone after all. It’s a monstrous twist indeed!
Felix is just a normal kid who has trouble making friends at school. But at night? He becomes a werewolf, prowling the streets and feeling even more isolated than he does in the daytime. How is he supposed to find friends when there’s no one like him? But then one night, Felix discovers something that shows maybe he’s not so different from everyone after all. It’s a monstrous twist indeed!