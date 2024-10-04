Spooky Picture Books for Halloween

By Lance Bass

Illustrator Roland Garrigue

Come for the story, stay for the gorgeous, dark and atmospheric spreads. Scary Street is lined with houses that’ll make your spine tingle, but in the name of filling that bag with delicious candy, these brave trick-or-treaters are up for the challenge… or so they think. Can they make it to the end of the street with their bag of sweets, or will they abandon all hope and flee for home? Oh, and did we mention this is by Lance Bass from *NSYNC?