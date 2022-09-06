Riding the Roller Coaster of Life with Mo Willem’s Pigeon.

Life is tricky. You could argue that, but why? Do you have that much free time? You do? Oh. Okay, we’ll just pretend that TBR pile in the corner doesn’t exist. Over here though, we don’t have time to argue about whether life is tricky. Of course, it is! It’s so tricky, in fact, that sometimes people refer to life as a roller coaster.

For those who aren’t familiar with roller coasters, there’s a new book coming out that’ll make you scratch your noggin. So, before we accelerate at rapid speed after a tension-filled click-clack ascension, allow me to share some simple roller coaster facts; they have ups. They have downs. They’re fun and exhilarating but also scary at times. See? Just like life!

If you’re like me, one of my favorite parts about riding the roller coaster of life is spending time with family, friends, and books. But sometimes, when things get a little bumpy, my toddler Jack and I turn to one friend in particular. Any guesses who that might be? I’ll give you a hint. This pal has been through it all- he wanted a puppy, he needed a bath, wanted to stay up late, and was even made to go to school!

That’s right. Our favorite fowl — Pigeon!

Any of Mo Willems’ menagerie of mates is always a favorite story time read of ours. But Pigeon, well, Pigeon speaks to us on a different level. People get inspiration and guidance from many different avenues. But over here in the Berkowitz household, we summon the Pigeon. And if there’s one thing Pigeon has taught us, it’s that you should let him drive the bus. No, no, that’s not right. It’s that you should chase your dreams … even if those dreams are centered around getting a puppy (or walrus).

Whether your dreams are big, small or somewhere way off into outer space, it’s likely that Pigeon can help you get there. So, without further ado, Jack and I will share our favorite Pigeon books of all time!

The Pigeon Finds a Hot Dog! Hardcover $13.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Pigeon Finds a Hot Dog! Mo Willems In Stock Online Hardcover $13.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. My favorite is and always will be The Pigeon Finds a Hot Dog. Structurally, the book is flawless. Delectably, the book is flawless.

Don't Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late! Hardcover $13.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Don't Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late! Mo Willems In Stock Online Hardcover $13.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Jack, on the other hand, is a big advocate of Don't Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late. If you knew Jack, this would be the least surprising answer … ever.

Like the good big brother he is, Jack emphatically refuses to go on with this list until we give his baby sister Leah a vote. She’s too young to be a reliable narrator so Jack and I unanimously agree that Leah’s favorite Pigeon book is The Pigeon Needs a Bath!. Joking aside, she genuinely loves The Pigeon Needs a Bath Book!. Fun and functional? Leah knows where her priorities are.

The Pigeon Has Feelings, Too! Hardcover $6.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Pigeon Has Feelings, Too! Mo Willems In Stock Online Hardcover $6.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Crisis averted now that we let Leah participate. We almost had to take a quick break to read The Pigeon Has Feelings, TOO!. For anyone with a toddler you'll know the quicker you compromise, the quicker you can go on sharing your list of favorite Pigeon books.

Where were we? Ah yes. My favorite Pigeon book is obviously The Duckling Gets a Cookie. That, along with Pigeon Loves Things That Go are the two that we keep in the car. They have magic buried deep inside them. Jack and Leah could flip through those for hours. Therefore, unequivocally, they’re my favorites.

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! Hardcover $13.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! Mo Willems In Stock Online Hardcover $13.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Since we're talking about driving and going places, I think now is the perfect time to tell you: my favorite Pigeon book of all time is the one that started it all off back in 2003. Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! has everything you could possibly want in a story. This is even more true if you require a bus driver speaking directly to you. It's brilliant.

The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! Hardcover $13.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! Mo Willems In Stock Online Hardcover $13.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Great, now I've got buses on the mind and as I think about it, with school starting again how could my favorite not be The Pigeon HAS to Go to School. No matter where you are educated, this classic asks one of the most important questions in modern times: what if we learn too much? Hmm. Indeed.

The Pigeon Wants a Puppy! Hardcover $13.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Pigeon Wants a Puppy! Mo Willems In Stock Online Hardcover $13.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Okay, Okay, honestly, you want the deep-down truth? Jack, Leah, and my very favorite Pigeon book in the whole wide world is … The Pigeon Wants a Puppy. Puppies are great (as are bunnies, squirrels, elephants, piggies and naked mole rats. Yes, yes, cats, too.), but The Pigeon Wants a Puppy is Jack and Leah's mother's favorite Pigeon book. It's the one she picks for story time … and then over and over again. We're working on diversifying her story time selection. We all have flaws. Don't be so judgy! She's trying her best. Wait a minute. Is she trying to tell me something? Are we getting a puppy? I'll be right back …