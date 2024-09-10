Alone Together: Poets & Writers on Edwidge Danticat

From the magazine:

“I don’t think of it as a memoir,” insists Edwidge Danticat when she describes We’re Alone (Graywolf Press, 2024), a collection of essays about writers she reads and loves, as well as the past and present of Haiti, where she was born. She prefers rasanblaj, a term that Haitian American artist and anthropologist Gina Athena Ulysse uses to describe an “assembly, compilation, enlisting, regrouping (of spirits, things, ideas).” Some of these essays are new, other are reframed or blended versions of previously published ones. Through the paradoxical title itself, Danticat celebrates the “singular intimacy” that writers have with readers, each alone yet together as they meet under the “canopy of language.”

Best known for her fiction, Danticat burst onto the literary scene in her mid-twenties with the publication of Breath, Eyes, Memory (Soho Press, 1994). That debut novel garnered national attention when Oprah Winfrey chose it for her book club—and brought in a Haitian chef to serve a dinner for the televised discussion. Over the next fifteen years Danticat produced five more books of fiction . . .