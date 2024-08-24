Poured Over: Abi Daré on And So I Roar

In And So I Roar, Abi Daré returns to the story she began in The Girl with the Louding Voice, with characters both old and new in an ongoing story of resilience, sisterhood and hope. Daré joins us to talk about character development, balancing her narrative with emotional truth, the exploration of new themes and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

And So I Roar by Abi Daré

The Girl With the Louding Voice by Abi Daré

The Color Purple by Alice Walker