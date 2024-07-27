Poured Over: Lev Grossman on The Bright Sword

The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman is a fresh take on a familiar world, complete with legends and honor, our favorite mythical sword and wayward knights, hard truths of a fallen empire and plenty of heart. Grossman joined us live to talk about why he chose to take on King Arthur, his extensive research process, world building and more with Jenna Seery, cohost of Poured Over.

