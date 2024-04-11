Poured Over: Maggie Nelson on Like Love

Like Love by Maggie Nelson features essays and conversations, advice and introspection, spanning the decades of her career. Nelson joins us to talk about her many influences, the role of love in art criticism, vulnerability in writing and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Like Love by Maggie Nelson

Bluets by Maggie Nelson

The Argonauts by Maggie Nelson

My 1980s and Other Essays by Wayne Koestenbaum

Close to the Knives by David Wojnarowicz

The Weather in Proust by Eve Kosofsky Sedgwick

Black and Blur by Fred Moten

Index Cards by Moyra Davey

Suicide Blonde by Darcey Steinke

The Seas by Samantha Hunt