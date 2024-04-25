Poured Over: Elaine U. Cho on Ocean’s Godori

Ocean’s Godori by Elaine U. Cho has it all — space, murder, romance and characters to love. Cho joins us to talk about what lead her to write the book, cultural identity in sci-fi, her inclusion of pop culture references and more with guest host, Kat Sarfas.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Kat Sarfas and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Ocean’s Godori by Elaine U. Cho

The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Lu

Green Frog by Gina Chung

The Warm Hands of Ghosts by Katherine Arden