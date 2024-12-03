Poured Over: Percival Everett and Cord Jefferson on James

Author James Everett and director Cord Jefferson sat down live to discuss Book of the Year, James. Everett and Jefferson join us to talk about adapting novels for film, finding humanity in serious stories, the power of art and storytelling and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app

Featured Books (Episode):

James by Percival Everett

Erasure by Percival Everett

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain

God’s Country by Percival Everett