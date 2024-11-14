Poured Over: Peter Ames Carlin on The Name of This Band Is R.E.M.

The Name of This Band Is R.E.M. by Peter Ames Carlin chronicles the band’s precipitous rise to fame, shining a comprehensive light on their journey. Carlin joins us to talk about his start in music journalism, telling important stories, the lasting influence of songs and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

