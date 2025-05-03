Poured Over: Michael Luo on Strangers in the Land

Strangers in the Land by Michael Luo is a gripping history of Chinese immigrants in America, from the nineteenth century to modern times. Michael joins us to talk about researching archives, the Chinese Exclusion Act, writing narrative nonfiction, working as a journalist and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer

