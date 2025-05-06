Poured Over: Jemimah Wei on The Original Daughter
The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei is a story about the dawn of the internet, budding influencer culture and complicated family ties. Jemimah joins us to talk about Singapore, sisterhood, ambition, the rise of social media and more with Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei
Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin
A Heavy Feather by A.L. Barker
A Single Man by Christopher Isherwood
The Most by Jessica Anthony
Heaven by Mieko Kawakami
The Other Boleyn Girl by Philippa Gregory
Attack on Titan by Hajime Isayama
Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones
Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel
A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara