Poured Over: Jemimah Wei on The Original Daughter

The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei is a story about the dawn of the internet, budding influencer culture and complicated family ties. Jemimah joins us to talk about Singapore, sisterhood, ambition, the rise of social media and more with Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei

Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin

A Heavy Feather by A.L. Barker

A Single Man by Christopher Isherwood

The Most by Jessica Anthony

Heaven by Mieko Kawakami

The Other Boleyn Girl by Philippa Gregory

Attack on Titan by Hajime Isayama

Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones

Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara