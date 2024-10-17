Poured Over: Susan Minot on Don’t Be a Stranger
Don’t Be a Stranger by Susan Minot is a story of obsession, lust and life populated by intriguing characters and full of simmering tension. Minot joins us to talk about the start of the novel, the many ways she creates art, the fluidity of time and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc and Donald.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
