Poured Over: Susan Minot on Don’t Be a Stranger

Don’t Be a Stranger by Susan Minot is a story of obsession, lust and life populated by intriguing characters and full of simmering tension. Minot joins us to talk about the start of the novel, the many ways she creates art, the fluidity of time and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc and Donald.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app

Featured Books (Episode):

Don’t Be a Stranger by Susan Minot

Monkeys by Susan Minot

All Fours by Miranda July

Sandwich by Catherine Newman

Why I Don’t Write: And Other Stories by Susan Minot

Nocturnes for the King of Naples by Edmund White

Rememberings by Sinead O’Connor

The Sound and the Fury by William Faulkner

East of Eden by John Steinbeck

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

Vladimir by Julia May Jonas

All Fours by Miranda July