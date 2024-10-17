Podcast

Poured Over: Susan Minot on Don’t Be a Stranger

By Jenna Seery / October 17, 2024 at 6:00 am

Don’t Be a Stranger by Susan Minot is a story of obsession, lust and life populated by intriguing characters and full of simmering tension. Minot joins us to talk about the start of the novel, the many ways she creates art, the fluidity of time and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc and Donald. 

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.                     

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app 

Featured Books (Episode): 
Don’t Be a Stranger by Susan Minot 
Monkeys by Susan Minot  
All Fours by Miranda July 
Sandwich by Catherine Newman 
Why I Don’t Write: And Other Stories by Susan Minot 
Nocturnes for the King of Naples by Edmund White 
Rememberings by Sinead O’Connor
The Sound and the Fury by William Faulkner 
East of Eden by John Steinbeck 

Featured Books (TBR Top Off): 
Vladimir by Julia May Jonas 
All Fours by Miranda July 