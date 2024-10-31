Poured Over: Susanna Clarke on The Wood at Midwinter

The Wood at Midwinter by Susanna Clarke returns to the world of Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell with an atmospheric fairytale about a young woman and her connection to nature. Clarke joins us to talk about why she chose to write this story now, creating her memorable characters, incorporating magic into the world we know and more with cohost Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

