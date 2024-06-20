B&N Reads, Pride

Fall Hard for These Queer Romances

By Isabelle McConville / June 20, 2024 at 1:41 am

“Awed by her splendor  
stars near the lovely  
moon cover their own  
bright faces  
when she  
is roundest and lights  
earth with her silver” 

These lines from “Awed by her splendor” a poem from one of the first known queer poets, Sappho of Lesbos — whose very existence gave us the terms lesbian and sapphic — remind us that LGBTQ+ people have a rich literary history dating back millennia. Whether you’re looking to daydream about your perfect partner, fall into a romantic tizzy that compels you to write your own poetry, or simply want to get your hands on a brand-new rom-com to take with you everywhere this summer, these are our favorite queer romance stories.  

Late Bloomer: A Novel

Paperback $16.20 $18.00

By Mazey Eddings

In Stock Online

Opal moves to a flower farm in North Carolina to escape the frenzy of fake friendships after winning the lottery. What she doesn’t expect to do is stumble headfirst into a bout of bad luck in the form of a stubborn (and stunning) farmhand that refuses to leave. Sweet and sexy, Late Bloomer will take root in your heart. 

Just as You Are: A Novel

Paperback $17.00

By Camille Kellogg

In Stock Online

The queer Pride and Prejudice retelling we’ve always wanted, Just as You Are follows Liz, a writer at a New York-based magazine that butts heads with Daria, the uptight new investor that seems determined to take the fun out of everything their office does. Fall in love with this opposites-attract match and rediscover a classic in a whole new way. 

The 7-10 Split: A Romantic Comedy

Paperback $12.99

By Karmen Lee

In Stock Online

Bowling has never been hotter (seriously!) — when these two friends share a kiss that ruins their friendship and turns them into rivals, they’ll both stop at nothing to secure the role as bowling coach at their school — and rekindle the romance they’re both yearning for. Funny and sharp, this one is a perfect strike. 

A Shore Thing

Paperback $19.00

By Joanna Lowell

In Stock Online

A trans man finds love in the Victorian era in this charming historical romance for fans of Casey McQuiston. Explore the British seaside with Kit and Muriel, a bicyclist and botanist who find love in the process of starting an all-gendered cycling club. 

Everyone I Kissed Since You Got Famous: A Novel

Paperback $18.00

By Mae Marvel

In Stock Online

Second-chance and small-town romance are some of our favorite tropes, and Everyone I Kissed Since You Got Famous gives us a heartwarming, sapphic love story to root for. (P.S. Taylor Swift fans: this one will remind you of ‘Tis the Damn Season.) 

Second Night Stand

Paperback $17.99

By Karelia Stetz-Waters , Fay Stetz-Waters

In Stock Online

Two dancers go head-to-head in a million-dollar cash prize competition that they both desperately need to win. When a one-night stand has the potential to turn into something more, these women put their budding feelings aside and try not to find love on the dance floor. 

For Real

Paperback $16.99

By Alexis Hall

In Stock Online

The bestselling author of Boyfriend Material is back with another sizzling queer romance between two men, one older and experienced and one young and fearless. Find love in a complicated world with this is the spicy and sweet third installment of the World of Spires.  

Experienced: A Novel

Paperback $18.00

By Kate Young

In Stock Online

It’s never too late to start a new life and explore your sexuality — unless you get into a long-term committed relationship right after coming out. When Bette’s girlfriend suggests they take a break so Bette has the freedom to explore her newfound wants and desires with the expectation that they’ll get back together, Bette’s adventures take her heart places she doesn’t expect. 

The Ride of Her Life: A Novel

Paperback $17.99

By Jennifer Dugan

In Stock Online

A grumpy-sunshine tale set on a farm? We’re in. When Molly inherits a horse farm, she butts heads (and hearts) with the sexy and stubborn resident farrier who couldn’t be more peeved that Molly rolled into town. The author of Love at First Set gives us another lesbian rom-com to sweat and swoon over.  

You Should Be So Lucky: A Novel

Paperback $17.09 $18.99

By Cat Sebastian

In Stock Online

Opposites attract, slow burn and forced proximity. Need we say more? You Should Be So Lucky is the gay sports romance of our dreams between a baseball player and the journalist assigned to write about his less-than desirable season.  

Truly, Madly, Deeply: A Novel

Paperback $18.99

By Alexandria Bellefleur

In Stock Online

These podcast cohosts share more in common than they realize: they’re both bisexual and hesitant to open up their hearts to find love. Get ready to swoon over this pairing as they share dating advice and hide their true feelings for one another.  

