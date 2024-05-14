Riot Girl Reading List

While we sing about getting him back with Olivia Rodrigo, stomp our feet to the beat of our favorite Billie Eilish songs (have you seen her Rolling Stone cover!) and head-bang along to songs from Paramore, we decided to take a beat and recognize some of the women who paved the way.

Born out of the need for an outlet to express rage and frustration through music, the women who created the Riot Grrrl movement pushed against societal boundaries and made a place for themselves, an underground counterculture that thrived throughout the 90s. If you’re looking to up your knowledge on all things feminist punk, searching for the best books on the culture of the scene or great fiction inspired by it all, this is a crucial reading list for riot girls everywhere.

Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk By Kathleen Hanna One of the most iconic frontwomen has written the memoir we've all been waiting for. From being the face of the Riot Grrrl movement while fronting Bikini Kill to sharing anecdotes about other huge names in the business (does Nirvana ring a bell?) Hanna's memoir deserves the highest spot on our bookshelves.

Just Kids By Patti Smith Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith is just as legendary on the page as she is on the stage. Reminiscing on her time living and working in New York City before her rise to fame and the love story that followed her through it all, see if you don't come away inspired to create your own kind of art after this one.

Crying in H Mart By Michelle Zauner From fronting an emo revival band to her own indie pop group, Michelle Zauner is a rocker to keep our eyes on — and her memoir on love, grief motherhood and music is one of our favorites.

Girl in a Band: A Memoir By Kim Gordon As a founding member of Sonic Youth, Gordon was a pioneer for women in rock, and influenced countless musicians along the way. Writing of her famous friends, living life on a stage and the divorce that littered gossip headlines for months, Gordon dazzles readers with stories of her days in the spotlight. Any true riot girl knows our favorite artists today wouldn't be here without the girl in the band.

Black Punk Now Editor Chris L. Terry, James Spooner An anthology of punk, from those who paved the way to the new voices on the horizon. Hear from some of the most influential musicians and writers — Hanif Abdurraqib for one — recognizing Black punk's contribution to artistry today.

Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl: A Memoir By Carrie Brownstein Ask your local riot girl if she's heard the name Carrie Brownstein and she'll tell you all about the lore of Sleater-Kinney, the humor of Portlandia, and the influential mind behind it all.

Rainbow Black: A Novel By Maggie Thrash If you're delving into riot girl culture, subversive fiction is a must. Rainbow Black is a story of identity and home with a dash of satanic panic (something anyone around during the Riot Grrrl era would know well).

Girls to the Front: The True Story of the Riot Grrrl Revolution By Sara Marcus From leading her own punk band to writing and researching others from the same era, Sara Marcus is an expert on the Riot Grrrl movement. In this compendium, she explores the beginnings of the revolutionary movement and the ways it still sticks around in music and culture today.