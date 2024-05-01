Murder? Perish the Thought!: A Guest Post from Rupert Holmes

Quick — think about that one person you’d just kill to get revenge on — even deadly revenge. Murder Your Employer provides a school for exactly that; explore the McMasters campus and choose your quarry carefully. But first, enjoy Rupert’s exclusive essay on our latest monthly pick, down below.

If you could irrevocably remove one detestable person from this plane of existence simply by tugging on your left ear lobe while whispering their first and last name followed by the word “Farvel” (Danish for “Farewell” and not likely a word you say very often, unless you read Hans Christian Anderson to children from the original text), and could vanish them from this planet in a trice and without a trace, knowing this infinitesimal subtraction from Earth’s population could never be traced back to you . . . which bounder or blighter from your experience would you choose? I ask you to consider for merely eight seconds.

Ah, but now I believe I have you. Because our research shows that 9.3 out of 10 people do at least begin to entertain such a choice, even though they (and you) may be the kindest of God’s creatures.

We’ve all said at one time or another, “I could just kill him/her/them!” And of course, we do nothing about it.

But likely there’s someone in your life about whom you have honestly said, “Gee, I wish I’d never met them.” Perhaps a “supportive” friend you chat with on the phone and, after hanging up, you always find yourself feeling a little worse? Surely you’ve known at least one individual about whom you could honestly say, “You know, this world would be a better place had they never existed.” Then it’s only a short step from the empty proclamation “I could just kill him!” to the more reasoned and optimistic: “You know, I could just kill him.”

That’s where Murder Your Employer (volume one of The McMasters Guide to Homicide) offers its invaluable assistance. And when it achieved the #1 slot on the Barnes and Noble “Hit List,” became a New York Times Bestseller, and was designated one of B&N’s Top 100 Books for this past year, a B&N Top Ten Mystery of the Year, and is now available in a handsome paperback edition, we gratefully believed our decision to reveal the existence and methodology of McMasters has filled a long-vacant niche in higher education. You see, the McMasters Conservatory for the Applied Arts is a finishing school for finishing people off … a luxurious, clandestine Poison Ivy League college, its location unknown even to its students, whose studies are dedicated to the justifiable “deletion” of a despicable someone who richly deserves a fate no worse (but no better) than death. It’s my hope that by following the education and exploits of several McMasters students who are attempting to achieve the elegant end of a person who is ruining their life and the lives of others, you will be highly amused, intrigued and informed. With Murder Your Employer, we offer our warmest invitation to the idyllic McMasters campus and trust you’ll find the lessons and adventures of those in attendance to be richly useful in your own endeavors. And may the only justice you ever face be poetic!