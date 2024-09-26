A Tether to God’s Faithfulness: A Guest Post by Ruth Chou Simons

This fall the Simons family launched our third mancub into the world and I can officially confirm that it doesn’t actually get any easier. Weeks later, I’m still simultaneously miserable and expectant.

The words I penned for Home Is Right Where You Are have been on repeat in my heart and mind: “You’ll always be near me when miles take you far. For when God is with you, home is right where you are.”

The relationship between parents and children is the most rewarding, and the most gut-wrenching: holding on tightly just to let them go; teaching them what we know, and praying it sticks; running ahead of them until they’re suddenly running ahead of us, ready to take flight. All the while, sowing the truth of God’s Word and character, praying that the seeds we’ve sown take root and flourish.

Psalm 23 is one of those seeds. It speaks of His love and faithfulness with beautiful pictures about what it means to be a sheep in the care of a good Shepherd. It reminds us that God is our dwelling place–our only true home. Psalm 23 is the song of one who’s journeyed with God and knows–without a shadow of a doubt–that He provides, comforts, shelters, and leads His people through every beautiful and hard place of life’s journey. What more could a parent wish for their child than to sing that song?

And what mama (or auntie, grandma, or friend) doesn’t need that song for her own heart?

This book articulates what I want my boys to remember—to carry with them—as they begin their adult lives: the incomparable love and faithfulness of God.

Whether you read this book to your little one, as a parent releasing your beloved children to adulthood, as a child navigating the journey of life, or as someone whose sense of home is different than it was before, my prayer is that Psalm 23 and Home Is Right Where You Are serve as tethers to the faithfulness of God.

Because no twist or turn in your journey—no mountain or valley, no joy or grief—will find you alone when you walk with God.