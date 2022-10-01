B&N Reads, Halloween Reads, Horror

Horror Picks from Our Booksellers to Read This Halloween

By BN Editors / October 1, 2022 at 3:02 am

October’s here, which means it’s time for us to read the books that leave shivers running down our spines and keep us reminding ourselves over and over that we did, in fact, lock the doors and no, there definitely isn’t anyone else in the house with us. If you were wondering what horror books our booksellers are reading and recommending, check out these great options, all of them separated by popular horror tropes! 

Dead Cell Phone / No Power

“What sounds more fun than exploring a long-abandoned amusement park? Playing ‘hide and seek’ for money, obviously! But when death becomes more promising than the money does, it doesn’t seem as fun as it once did.” –Jessica M., Bookseller, Store 2768, Metairie, LA 

“A salvage crew at the edge of space receives a distress call from a lost vessel — a modern day Titanic lost decades before. Her crew is dead, but how long will they stay that way once the engine starts working again?” –Lou G., Bookseller, Store 2319, Wichita, KS 

“This psychological thriller is absolutely chilling. What do you do when someone tells you the world is ending and the only way to save it is to sacrifice the one you love most?” –Lindsey E., Bookseller, Store 2790, Rochester, NY 

Haunted House

“This multi-layer narrative spanning over a century follows a queer cast and ghosts that haunt a 20th century all girl’s school. But who’s to say which ones are real and which are invented?”—Courtney C., Bookseller, Store 2112, Fresno, CA 

“This psychological haunting story gets under your skin, earning Stephen King’s praise as ‘the scariest haunted house novel ever written.’” –David Ferraro, Bookseller, Store 2944, Wauwatosa, WI 

“This book is one of my favorite works of horror. Shirley Jackson spins a disconcerting tale that continually and gradually descends into the depths of madness and terror and is a fantastic read for spooky season!” –Zydeco L., Bookseller, Store 2925, Columbus, OH 

People Ignoring Obvious Warnings

“A magnetic novella that gives voice to Dracula’s brides with a story of desire, obsession, and control, it sinks its teeth into you and doesn’t let you go.” –Brittany S., Bookseller, Store 2558, Greenville, SC 

“What evils arrive by the end of All Hallow’s Eve? Only the dog of Jack the Ripper knows, and he is but one who knows that something is very wrong. And his master, and the other masters, do not heed the broken game.” –Bradley C., Bookseller, Store 2869, Valley Forge PA 

“An audacious blend of horror, humor, and heart that scathingly satirizes reality television reads like nothing you’ve ever read before. I don’t think I’ve ever devoured a book this quickly.” –Jason C., Bookseller, Store 2768, Metairie, LA 

Stranger Comes to Town

“One of the best slow-burn modern vampire novels to date, it’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer meets The Stepford Wives of Charleston, SC.” –Amanda D., Bookseller, Store 2947, Hickory, NC 

“Three sisters return home after missing for a month, hair white as snow, eyes black as night. They’re safe … for now — a thrilling and spooky read with a twist ending I couldn’t believe.” –Mackenzie M., Bookseller, Store 3400, Westport, CT 

“Author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home, both horrified and curious as to who recently moved into the creepy old Marsten House, a place of nightmares for him since he was a kid. Then townspeople start to vanish, and the real nightmare begins.” –Chris K., Bookseller, Store 2945, Oviedo, FL 

Hunter Becomes the Hunted

“Even before Dracula Daily, this book has been the forefront in gothic influence and slow-burn terror” –Ashley O., Bookseller, Store 2194 

“A hilarious and stunning graphic novel about a group of paranormal investigator friends who discover the secrets of a haunted town and have to save their friend who has been possessed by a vicious spirit!” –Madalyn C., Bookseller, Store 2565, Springfield, IL 

An amazing story that does what only the best horror can: use something supernatural to tell us more about ourselves and our society. A fast read, this is perfect for the fall-winter season.” – Joshua M., Store 2231, Loveland, CO 

