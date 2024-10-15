The Passage of Time: A Guest Post by Stanley Tucci

With his immediately identifiable voice, Stanley Tucci walks us through a year of eating and the life, loss and memories that orbit each meal. It’s as fun as it is delicious, as mouth-watering as it is eye-watering. Read on for Stanley’s exclusive guest post on how What I Ate in One Year began.

When I was asked by Simon and Schuster and Penguin to write another book after Taste, I won’t pretend that I didn’t know what to write about. In fact, I said in no uncertain terms, “I don’t know what to write about.” My wife Felicity who was present during the conversation said, “Why don’t you just write about what you eat in one year?” After a moment’s pause, I said, “That’s a good idea.” Then the publishers said the same. So, I did. Hence the title of the book.

Felicity knew very well that by writing about something one is passionate about, which also happens to be a necessary and even mundane part of everyday life will bring to the fore everything connected to it from the past the present and the future. People, places, things, loves, loss, aging, hopes, fears and so on. Life. All of life. And life is the passage of time. This book is the telling of my passage through the prism of food. It’s a chronicle of the food I cook and eat, with Felicity, my children, my parents, my colleagues, my family, my friends and alone. It’s a chronicle of meals eaten at home, on location while filming, in restaurants, airport lounges, planes, trains, automobiles, hotels, and cities in England, Italy, Moldova, and America.

In What I Ate in One Year, I hope to show how good food, (not fancy), is not only vital to a healthy existence but is something that connects us to the earth, the seasons, our past, and perhaps most importantly, to one another. It is and should be a joyful thing not just a necessary one. I hope also to remind all of us, including myself, that there are too many in this world who go hungry and that we should and can help in any way we can.

Now that I’ve finished the book, I miss writing it. It allowed me to explore meals with people love, some of whom are no longer here and I am very thankful for that as painful as it sometimes was. I guess now, I must figure out how to express my love for food and all it offers in some other form. I’ll keep you posted. To sum up, life is short, let’s make our meals together longer.