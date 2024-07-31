Where to Start Reading Elizabeth Strout
Elizabeth Strout took the literary world by storm with her impressive debut novel, Amy and Isabelle, and she’s been on fire ever since. Dazzling us with her sharp, incisive musings on everyday life and introducing us to characters we feel like we know personally, Strout has solidified herself as a must-read author of the 21st century. We aren’t the only ones who think so — a review from The New Yorker states, “Strout’s prose propels the story forward with moments of startlingly poetic clarity.” While we wait for her latest title, Tell Me Everything, out this September, we took a look back on excerpts that portray Strout’s magnificent talent.
Olive Kitteridge (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
Olive Kitteridge (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
“For many years Henry Kitteridge was a pharmacist in the next town over, driving every morning on snowy roads, or rainy roads, or summertime roads, when the wild raspberries shot their new growth in brambles along the last section of town before he turned off to where the wider road led to the pharmacy. Retired now, he still wakes early and remembers how mornings used to be his favorite, as though the world were his secret, tires rumbling softly beneath him and the light emerging through the early fog, the brief sight of the bay off to his right, then the pines, tall and slender, and almost always he rode with the window partly open because he loved the smell of the pines and the heavy salt air, and in the winter he loved the smell of the cold.”
My Name Is Lucy Barton
My Name Is Lucy Barton
“There was a time, and it was many years ago now, when I had to stay in a hospital for almost nine weeks. This was in New York City, and at night a view of the Chrysler Building, with its geometric brilliance of lights, was directly visible from my bed. During the day, the building’s beauty receded, and gradually it became simply one more large structure against a blue sky, and all the city’s buildings seemed remote, silent, far away. It was May, and then June, and I remember how I would stand and look out the window at the sidewalk below and watch the young women—my age—in their spring clothes, out on their lunch breaks; I could see their heads moving in conversation, their blouses rippling in the breeze.”
The Burgess Boys
The Burgess Boys
“The autumn clouds, magnificent in their variegated darkness, were being spread apart by the wind, and great streaks of sunshine splashed down on the buildings on Seventh Avenue. This is where the Chinese restaurants were, the card shops, the jewelry shops, the grocers with the fruits and vegetables and rows of cut flowers. Bob Burgess walked past all these, up the sidewalk in the direction of his brother’s house.
Bob was a tall man, fifty-one years old, and here was the thing about Bob: He was a likeable fellow. To be with Bob made people feel as if they were inside a small circle of us-ness. If Bob had known this about himself his life might have been different. But he didn’t know it, and his heart was often touched by an undefined fear. Also, he wasn’t consistent. Friends agreed that you could have a great time with him and then you’d see him again and he’d be vacant. This part Bob knew, because his former wife had told him. Pam said he went away in his head.”
Lucy by the Sea: A Novel
Lucy by the Sea: A Novel
“So I did that: I went to Grand Cayman with him for three days in early October.
And it was odd, but nice. We had separate rooms, and we were kind to each other. William seemed more reticent than usual, and it was strange for me to see him without his mustache. But there were times when he threw his head back and really laughed. There was a politeness to us that was consistent; so it was a little strange, but nice.
But when we got back to New York, I missed him. And I missed David, my second husband, who had died.
I really missed them both, David especially. My apartment was so quiet!”
Amy and Isabelle
Amy and Isabelle
“What people minded that summer was how the sky was never blue, how it seemed instead that a dirty gauze bandage had been wrapped over the town, squeezing out whatever bright sunlight might have filtered down, blocking out whatever it was that gave things their color, and leaving a vague flat quality to hang in the air-this is what got to people that summer, made them uneasy after a while. And there were other things too: Further up the river crops weren’t right-pole beans were small, shriveled on the vine, carrots stopped growing when they were no bigger than the fingers of a child; and two UFOs had apparently been sighted in the north of the state. Rumor had it the government had even sent people to investigate.”
