Where to Start Reading Haruki Murakami

Known for his intricate worlds, complex characterization and wild imagination, Haruki Murakami has written epic feats of mythology and adventure and explored the intricacies of human nature. With just under two months to go until the release of Murakami’s brand-new novel The City and Its Uncertain Walls, we’re looking back on a few of our favorite stories that established him as an unstoppable force in the literary world.

Norwegian Wood By Haruki Murakami A story of grief, youth and new beginnings, this is the tender coming-of-age novel that launched Murakami's career.

Kafka on the Shore By Haruki Murakami Wild spirits, talking cats and free-falling fish make this a sweeping, surreal epic from one of our greatest contemporary novelists.

1Q84 By Haruki Murakami A novel that feels like entering an impenetrable dream world, 1Q84 is a genre-busting story that pulls two complicated and seemingly unconnected lives together.