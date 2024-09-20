Where to Start Reading Haruki Murakami
Known for his intricate worlds, complex characterization and wild imagination, Haruki Murakami has written epic feats of mythology and adventure and explored the intricacies of human nature. With just under two months to go until the release of Murakami’s brand-new novel The City and Its Uncertain Walls, we’re looking back on a few of our favorite stories that established him as an unstoppable force in the literary world.
Norwegian Wood
A story of grief, youth and new beginnings, this is the tender coming-of-age novel that launched Murakami’s career.
Kafka on the Shore
Wild spirits, talking cats and free-falling fish make this a sweeping, surreal epic from one of our greatest contemporary novelists.
1Q84
A novel that feels like entering an impenetrable dream world, 1Q84 is a genre-busting story that pulls two complicated and seemingly unconnected lives together.
Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World
Wild, weird and compelling, the mystical and the mundane converge in this profound novel.
Sputnik Sweetheart
While he’s known for his dreamlike narratives, one of Murakami’s great strengths is his characterization. A story of hope and heartbreak, Sputnik Sweetheart is a tale of love and loss.
