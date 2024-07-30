Is This Your Summer of Sci-Fi?

While it is a summer of a great many things, have you thought about making this your summer of sci-fi? Travel to far-away galaxies in space operas, roam post-apocalyptic terrains in dystopian novels, and marvel at the possibilities of what our future could look like through incredible stories that tug at the furthest reaches of our imaginations. Fellow traveler, fill your shelves with our favorite science fiction picks and choose your journey wisely.

Moonbound: A Novel Moonbound: A Novel By Robin Sloan A lot can happen in eleven thousand years. From the author of Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore comes a charming time-bending adventure with a futuristic twist on AI.

Ocean's Godori: A Novel Ocean's Godori: A Novel By Elaine U. Cho Space. Murder. Romance. Tradition and technology collide in this impressive debut, perfect for fans of Gideon the Ninth.

Heavenbreaker (Deluxe Limited Edition) Heavenbreaker (Deluxe Limited Edition) By Sara Wolf Epic and action-packed, Heavenbreaker will keep readers guessing until the end with its steamy romance, grueling violence and robot hijinks. This is the first in a planned duology.

The Fifth Season (Broken Earth Series #1) (Hugo Award Winner) The Fifth Season (Broken Earth Series #1) (Hugo Award Winner) By N. K. Jemisin One of the few genre-fiction picks on the New York Times 100 Best Books of the 21st Century list, Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin is an incredible feat. An immersive story of revolution, family and betrayal, this is the start of an extraordinary series.

Annihilation (Southern Reach Trilogy #1) Annihilation (Southern Reach Trilogy #1) By Jeff VanderMeer

Science fiction with a gothic horror twist, Annihilation is a delightfully creepy, transfixing tale of isolation and excavation at the end of the world. This is the start of the terrifying trip through Jeff VanderMeer's thrilling terrain.

Wool (Silo Series #1) Wool (Silo Series #1) By Hugh Howey A classic of the genre, this is a gritty depiction of desperation and survival in a destroyed land. Immersive and terrifying, this is the perfect next step for anyone looking to get lost in a post-apocalyptic world.