Is This Your Summer of Sci-Fi?
While it is a summer of a great many things, have you thought about making this your summer of sci-fi? Travel to far-away galaxies in space operas, roam post-apocalyptic terrains in dystopian novels, and marvel at the possibilities of what our future could look like through incredible stories that tug at the furthest reaches of our imaginations. Fellow traveler, fill your shelves with our favorite science fiction picks and choose your journey wisely.
Moonbound: A Novel
By Robin Sloan
A lot can happen in eleven thousand years. From the author of Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore comes a charming time-bending adventure with a futuristic twist on AI.
Ocean's Godori: A Novel
Space. Murder. Romance. Tradition and technology collide in this impressive debut, perfect for fans of Gideon the Ninth.
The Three-Body Problem (Three-Body Problem Series #1) (Hugo Award Winner)
By
Cixin Liu
Translator Ken Liu
With division spreading and survival meaning different things to different factions, you may find yourself asking questions like are we the best thing for this planet, or could actual aliens do better?
This Is How You Lose the Time War
By Amal El-Mohtar , Max Gladstone
This is no ordinary love story. Two super-agents fight an endless war, leaving taunt-filled letters behind. Discover the power of language to bridge divides — even across battle lines.
Heavenbreaker (Deluxe Limited Edition)
By Sara Wolf
Epic and action-packed, Heavenbreaker will keep readers guessing until the end with its steamy romance, grueling violence and robot hijinks. This is the first in a planned duology.
The Fifth Season (Broken Earth Series #1) (Hugo Award Winner)
One of the few genre-fiction picks on the New York Times 100 Best Books of the 21st Century list, Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin is an incredible feat. An immersive story of revolution, family and betrayal, this is the start of an extraordinary series.
Annihilation (Southern Reach Trilogy #1)
By
Jeff VanderMeer
Introduction Karen Joy Fowler
Science fiction with a gothic horror twist, Annihilation is a delightfully creepy, transfixing tale of isolation and excavation at the end of the world. This is the start of the terrifying trip through Jeff VanderMeer’s thrilling terrain.
Wool (Silo Series #1)
By Hugh Howey
A classic of the genre, this is a gritty depiction of desperation and survival in a destroyed land. Immersive and terrifying, this is the perfect next step for anyone looking to get lost in a post-apocalyptic world.
The Stars Too Fondly: A Novel
All heart with plenty of laughs, this genre-bending novel is a poppy, fun trip through the galaxy. Explore endless space — and fall in love doing it.
