Where to Start Reading Silvia Moreno-Garcia

With October upon us, you’re probably planning to delve into the spookier reads on your shelf. If you’re looking for stories of the strange and unfamiliar, Silvia Moreno-Garcia is an expert. With books from historical to horror to mystery and sci-fi, Moreno-Garcia has dipped into nearly every genre and made it her own. Enjoy the season and curl up with one of Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s sharp and disconcerting tales.

Mexican Gothic Mexican Gothic By Silvia Moreno-Garcia Something sinister is brewing beneath an isolated mansion in the Mexican countryside, and an ancient evil is about to be exposed. With callbacks to classics like Rebecca, Jane Eyre and The Haunting of Hill House, Moreno-Garcia proves that she is just as consumed by stories of haunted houses as we are in this gothic horror with a twist.

The Seventh Veil of Salome (GMA Book Club Pick) The Seventh Veil of Salome (GMA Book Club Pick) By Silvia Moreno-Garcia Silvia Moreno-Garcia takes us back to 1950s Los Angeles — and ancient Judea. Lush and lavish, The Seventh Veil of Salome tells the story of two rival actresses and invites us to peek behind the curtain of Hollywood and history.

The Daughter of Doctor Moreau The Daughter of Doctor Moreau By Silvia Moreno-Garcia A reimagining of The Island of Doctor Moreau by H.G. Wells, Moreno-Garcia puts Carlota at the center of this genre-bending novel. Part historical fiction and part sci-fi, this is a sharp, eerie and exciting tale.

Silver Nitrate Silver Nitrate By Silvia Moreno-Garcia 90s Mexican cinema, the occult, and dangerous obsessions are just the start of this highly original thriller from horror favorite Silvia Moreno-Garcia.