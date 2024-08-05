Where to Start Reading Stuart Gibbs

By Stuart Gibbs

Imagine being recruited by the CIA to become a super-secret spy. This happens to the not-so-subtle Ben Ripley, who can’t believe his luck. The wacky adventure of Ben as he uncovers the true reason for his acceptance into CIA Academy is sure to entertain all readers, and the cliffhanger at the end will have you reaching for the next in the series.

The best part? This book has also been adapted as a graphic novel.