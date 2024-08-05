Where to Start Reading Stuart Gibbs
There are authors we revel in reading from childhood to adulthood, and it’s safe to say today’s generation of kids will pass on Stuart Gibbs’ novels for years to come. From adventurous animal-themed mysteries that’ll awaken the conservationist in any kid to action-packed spy stories and so much more, Gibbs is a middle-grade staple. If you’re wondering where in the world to start reading his books, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites.
Spy School (Spy School Series #1)
Spy School (Spy School Series #1)
By Stuart Gibbs
Imagine being recruited by the CIA to become a super-secret spy. This happens to the not-so-subtle Ben Ripley, who can’t believe his luck. The wacky adventure of Ben as he uncovers the true reason for his acceptance into CIA Academy is sure to entertain all readers, and the cliffhanger at the end will have you reaching for the next in the series.
The best part? This book has also been adapted as a graphic novel.
Charlie Thorne and the Last Equation (Charlie Thorne Series #1)
Charlie Thorne and the Last Equation (Charlie Thorne Series #1)
By Stuart Gibbs
A thrilling, global race against time following a kid genius and her plan to save the world. Charlie Thorne and the Last Equation will transport readers to an action-packed world of science, adventure and international intrigue through the eyes of Einstein’s truest equal.
Belly Up (FunJungle Series #1)
Belly Up (FunJungle Series #1)
By Stuart Gibbs
There’s a possible hippo homicide at the local zoo, and Teddy knows he’s the kid for the job. The start of Gibbs’ FunJungle series is packed with animal trivia, wild whodunits, non-stop action and more.
Once Upon a Tim
Once Upon a Tim
By
Stuart Gibbs
Illustrator Chris Choi
When a young peasant named Tim gets the opportunity to join a quest to rescue a kidnapped princess, he jumps at the chance — even though his knightly skills are just a bit lacking. This laugh-out-loud story coupled with black-and-white illustrations throughout is sure to make any young reader giggle.
Spy School Entrance Exam: A Spy School Book of Devious Word Searches, Clever Crosswords, Sly Sudoku, and Other Top Secret Puzzles!
Spy School Entrance Exam: A Spy School Book of Devious Word Searches, Clever Crosswords, Sly Sudoku, and Other Top Secret Puzzles!
By Stuart Gibbs , Jeff Chen
It’s your turn. If Ben Ripley passed all the tests, you can too! Puzzle through an assortment of brainteasers and prove your aptitude. You never know who’s watching.
