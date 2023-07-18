New Fiction Audiobooks Perfect for Summer Listening

By Kiersten Modglin

Be sure to read this Gone Girl–type thriller when the sun is shining! Kiersten Modglin is one of our favorite authors to listen to in audio because her abundant twists and turns are even more surprising and scary when read aloud. The Ashleys think they have a happy marriage until they meet someone who seems to know all their secrets. We won’t say more except to warn you to start this page-turner when you have a few hours to spare because, if you’re like us, you’ll absorb it all in one fell swoop. The narrators swap chapters to share Willa and Hudson’s different POVs convincingly, and you quickly realize that you know them better than they know each other.