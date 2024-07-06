Summer Reading: Michigan Edition

Bordering four of the five Great Lakes and known for having the longest freshwater coastline, the people of Michigan know their beach reading. Discover what booksellers in Michigan recommend for great lakeside reading, down below.

Meet Bookseller Donald Kendall

Eastern Michigan is a culturally diverse area within this great state of MI. Being a successful bookseller in this wonderful market is due to the amazing people who visit us each and every day. Getting to converse with and recommend titles that will entertain, inform, and support folks, like a jazz player from the city looking for a book on how to learn to cook ethnic Southern meals or the therapist who was looking for a book to help her deal with the passing of her own emotional support cat, is really and truly the reason living and working in and around Detroit is so impactful and important.

What’s the summer reading title that best represents your state or your community?

Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison set in Michigan feels as relevant today as ever and is a quietly accurate representation of the undercurrent experiences of many people living in the state, especially Detroit.

What book do you think everyone should be reading this summer?

Swan Song by Elin Hilderbrand feels especially necessary as it is her last Nantucket novel, bringing back characters from many of her other titles. But not a title you have to have read the earlier books to dive into.

What’s your favorite summer reading recommendation for young readers?

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane by Kate DiCamillo, illustrated by Bagram Ibatoulline.

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane (my absolute favorite YR book ever). Edward's story is one of adventure, understanding, and identity.

What’s your favorite YA summer reading recommendation?

Curious Tides by Pascale Lacelle has all the right ingredients for a summer fantasy while also being a thought provoking, engaging adventure with a uniquely defined world.

What’s your idea of a canon-classic that’s perfect for summer reading?

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass by Lewis Carroll together make for a truly magical reading experience for both kids and adults. Summer really helps make the whimsy, the absurdity, and the musicality of the novel feels like you are vacationing there in Wonderland with Alice and the gang.

Your favorite genre recommendation for summer reading?

Duma Key by Stephen King – a perfect beach read that blends mythology, horror, Florida beach and an isolated island, a big pink house on stilts, the sound of the shells moving with the tide (that sound won't leave you). The perfect beach read with real teeth to it.

What nonfiction do you grab for summer reading?

I have two titles: A Walk in the Woods by Bill Bryson or Travels with George by Nathaniel Philbrick. Follow these two writers as the traverse or experience adventures so unique and detailed you feel like you are hiking the Appalachia Trail with Bryson or feel like the presence of Geroge Washington is in the car with you as you visit significant spots important to Washington.