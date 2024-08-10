Summer Reading: New York Edition

It’s only fitting to end our summer reading series with recommendations from our booksellers in the great state of New York. If you’re wondering what books young readers should grab this summer, the best canon classics, and which books best represent the Empire State, we’ve got just the thing.

From Bookseller Olja B.

I was born in ex-Yugoslavia and immigrated to Buffalo, NY, At the age of 17, seeking refuge from war. In Buffalo, I found my second home, a city rich in culture and history. Despite coming from a small European country, I had known about Buffalo thanks to one of our most distinguished scientists, Nikola Tesla. At 20, I landed my first part-time job at Barnes and Noble, and this experience set me on an enduring path of intellectual and cultural fulfillment through my love for English literature. Being so close to Canadian border – BN in Buffalo has a big influence of Canadian literature, also. This passion has accompanied me through my education, career, and personal life.

I currently reside in Buffalo with my husband and our four children. I take pride in having dedicated over 20 years of my career to Barnes and Noble, the only company I ever worked for. I have been actively volunteering for PTA organizations at my children’s schools, and my family has been an integral part of the Serbian community in Buffalo.

What’s your idea of a canon-classic that’s perfect for summer reading?

The Iliad & The Odyssey By Homer, Translator Samuel Butler

Every time I read this I find something new that I missed last time. – Bookseller Megann

What’s your favorite summer reading recommendation for young readers?

Holes By Louis Sachar
A great adventure story about misfit kids. Any kid can find themselves in one of these characters. – Bookseller Heidi N.

Heroes: A Novel of Pearl Harbor By Alan Gratz
This is the perfect novel for kids who prefer nonfiction over fiction.

What’s the summer reading title that best represents your state or community?

Gangsters and Organized Crime in Buffalo: History, Hits and Headquarters By Michael F. Rizzo
True crime and corruption of our city of Buffalo. You never know who you will read about — it could be your neighbor's father or grandfather… – Bookseller Megann

What nonfiction are you taking outside for summer reading?

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants By Robin Wall Kimmerer
This book is a must-read for anyone with an appreciation for the natural world and all of the wisdom it offers. With gorgeous imagery and a loving depiction of cycles of plants (and what these cycles can teach us about ourselves), Braiding Sweetgrass will reunite you with a part of yourself that you never knew was missing. – Bookseller Taylor T.

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks By Rebecca Skloot
This is a compelling story that still impacts the scientific world today. The first "immortal" human cells grown in culture and still alive today.

What book do you think everyone should be reading this summer?

The Library of Borrowed Hearts By Lucy Gilmore
This is a love story about how books bring people together. – Bookseller Samantha K.