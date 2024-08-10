B&N Reads, Summer Reading, We Recommend

Summer Reading: New York Edition

By Isabelle McConville, Olja Bogunovic / August 10, 2024 at 1:15 am

It’s only fitting to end our summer reading series with recommendations from our booksellers in the great state of New York. If you’re wondering what books young readers should grab this summer, the best canon classics, and which books best represent the Empire State, we’ve got just the thing.

From Bookseller Olja B.

I was born in ex-Yugoslavia and immigrated to Buffalo, NY, At the age of 17, seeking refuge from war. In Buffalo, I found my second home, a city rich in culture and history. Despite coming from a small European country, I had known about Buffalo thanks to one of our most distinguished scientists, Nikola Tesla. At 20, I landed my first part-time job at Barnes and Noble, and this experience set me on an enduring path of intellectual and cultural fulfillment through my love for English literature. Being so close to Canadian border – BN in Buffalo has a big influence of Canadian literature, also. This passion has accompanied me through my education, career, and personal life. 

I currently reside in Buffalo with my husband and our four children. I take pride in having dedicated over 20 years of my career to Barnes and Noble, the only company I ever worked for. I have been actively volunteering for PTA organizations at my children’s schools, and my family has been an integral part of the Serbian community in Buffalo.

What’s your idea of a canon-classic that’s perfect for summer reading?

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store (2023 B&N Book of the Year)

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00

By James McBride

Not only is it our B&N Book of the Year, but it is a classic in the making. – Bookseller Heidi N.

The Iliad & The Odyssey

Paperback $18.99

By Homer
Translator Samuel Butler

Every time I read this I find something new that I missed last time. – Bookseller Megann

What’s your favorite summer reading recommendation for young readers?

Holes

Paperback $8.99

By Louis Sachar

A great adventure story about misfit kids. Any kid can find themselves in one of these characters. – Bookseller Heidi N.

The Lightning Thief (Percy Jackson and the Olympians Series #1)

Paperback $8.99

By Rick Riordan

A lot of kids become great readers by starting off with Percy Jackson’s epic adventures. – Bookseller Sarah P.

Heroes: A Novel of Pearl Harbor

Hardcover $17.09 $18.99

By Alan Gratz

This is the perfect novel for kids who prefer nonfiction over fiction.

What’s the summer reading title that best represents your state or community?

Gangsters and Organized Crime in Buffalo: History, Hits and Headquarters

Paperback $23.99

By Michael F. Rizzo

True crime and corruption of our city of Buffalo. You never know who you will read about — it could be your neighbor’s father or grandfather… – Bookseller Megann

Nowhere Else You'd Rather Be: 50 years of cherished comebacks, concerts and classic moments in Orchard Park

Hardcover $44.95

By The Buffalo News

The true spirit of Buffalo is being a fan of the Bills through tough times and good times. – Bookseller Sarah P.

The Buffalo Butcher: Jack the Ripper in the Electric City

Paperback $18.99

By Robert Brighton

This is a chilling story about a serial killer located in Buffalo. – Bookseller Peggy H.

100 Things to Do in Buffalo Before You Die, 2nd edition

Paperback $18.00

By Elizabeth Licata

Everyone should do this easy bucket list; so many things can be done on one beautiful afternoon. – Bookseller Kathleen C.

What nonfiction are you taking outside for summer reading?

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants

Paperback $15.99 $20.00

By Robin Wall Kimmerer

This book is a must-read for anyone with an appreciation for the natural world and all of the wisdom it offers. With gorgeous imagery and a loving depiction of cycles of plants (and what these cycles can teach us about ourselves), Braiding Sweetgrass will reunite you with a part of yourself that you never knew was missing. – Bookseller Taylor T.

Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith

Paperback $16.99 $19.00

By Jon Krakauer

My favorite by Jon Krakauer. All of his nonfiction stories feel like you could be reading fiction. – Bookseller Megann

A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail

Paperback $16.99 $19.00

By Bill Bryson

This is a biographical story about a real attempt to hike the Appalachian Trail. – Bookseller Peggy H.

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Paperback $16.98 $18.99

By Rebecca Skloot

This is a compelling story that still impacts the scientific world today. The first “immortal” human cells grown in culture and still alive today.

What book do you think everyone should be reading this summer?

The Library of Borrowed Hearts

Paperback $15.29 $16.99

By Lucy Gilmore

This is a love story about how books bring people together. – Bookseller Samantha K.

The Martian

Paperback $14.99 $17.00

By Andy Weir

I love recommending sci-fi/fantasy books for summer reading as a chance to escape and jump into other worlds. – Bookseller Lary

