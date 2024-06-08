Summer Reading: Ohio Edition

Booksellers representing the Cincinnati, Ohio have banded together to share their favorite book recommendations for people looking to get a taste of what the great people of the Buckeye state are reading this summer.

From Bookseller Marc Cook

We have an ever-growing group of readers (we’ve opened two new stores in the past few years!) with an expansive mix of genre interests. From Rom-Com celebrities (Emily Henry is a local!) to one of the top zoos in the country, to a rich American history, our community is a lovely melting pot that continues to inspire. We’re so proud to be a major resource for empathy-building Fiction and knowledge-building Nonfiction, and we’re always excited to share brilliant stories with readers of every generation.

Out of My Mind by Sharon M. Draper - A lovely reminder that the surface is only the beginning. Sharon Draper gives us a voice that resonates and a story for all readers. (fun fact: Draper was an English teacher at Walnut, the illustrious public school in the heart of Cincinnati)

Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss by Margaret Renkl - This book demands to be read on a porch in the summer! Renkl's short but hefty essays will make you think of your own family while taking in the beauties of nature.

To the Lighthouse (Signature Classics) by Virginia Woolf - Spend a bit of time with the Ramsay family and their gentle, polite fractures. This is a summer classic that will sink into your bones.

The Overstory (Pulitzer Prize Winner) by Richard Powers - A novel that will make you despise humans and love nature, then love humans and…well, love nature even more. Read this in your nearest forest and be overwhelmed in the best way.

We asked the booksellers of Ohio to give us their favorite genre recommendations and must-reads of the summer. Read on to hear from our booksellers!

What are your favorite genre recommendations for summer reading?

Bookseller Cameron H.: Sci-Fi/Fantasy. Everyone is already looking to escape the mundanity of everyday life with summer vacations and getaway trips; so why not take it a step further with stories that take place out of this world or, better yet, within an entirely different fantasy realm!

Bookseller Allie M.: Rom-coms. Light fluffy books are perfect to read during summer because I imagine everyone would be happier reading rom-coms while basking in the sun.

Bookseller Jennifer G.: Psychological Thrillers. The perfect genre to escape and become invested in while you enjoy summer sun and being outside…and it’s bright and sunny so you won’t be too anxious about someone potentially right outside your window wanting to kill you.

Bookseller Syd T.: Greek Mythology Retellings. Circe and The Song of Achilles absolutely give hot summer day vibes, and some schools are lucky enough to have them as required summer reading books!

What books should everyone be reading this summer?

Bookseller Alex Y.: Funny Story by Emily Henry. She’s not called the Beach Read Queen for nothing! Funny Story will make you feel the sand between your toes, a lemonade in hand, and your ex-fiancée’s new girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend by your side!”

Bookseller Sarah A.: Cleat Cute by Meryl Wilsner. Sapphic soccer romance about a time-hardened vet player and a new rookie who crashes into her heart. Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird just bought the rights to adapt it! Also, That Summer Feeling by Bridget Morrissey. This is such a cute summer camp sapphic romance!

Bookseller Syd T.: Looking for Alaska by John Green is a peak summer reading rec: coming of age, summer camp, and everyone loves John Green; Mary Jane by Jessica Anya Blau, the perfect fun summer vibes: 1970s, beachy, heartfelt, and works for YA and adult; and The Girls by Emma Cline brings a hot 70s Los Angeles summer but add a fictional Manson Family and a 14-year-old girl’s coming of age.

Bookseller Ella S.: Evil Under the Sun by Agatha Christie. This is a twisty murder mystery set at a beautiful beach. Perfect to take on vacation, but it may make you look twice at fellow beach-goers!

Nonfiction recommendations to read outside:

Bookseller Sue S.: Somehow by Anne Lamott. In a world that showcases negative news and unkind behavior, Somehow offers a vacation from that storm cloud and offers hope, inspiration, and the warm blanket of authentic thoughts on love.

Bookseller Allie M.: You Never Know by Tom Selleck. On my summer TBR: Tom Selleck is perfect!

Summer reading recommendation for young readers:

Bookseller Sarah M.: The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan. Everyone, from Young Reader to child-at-heart, should read the Percy Jackson series. Camp Half-Blood has all the perfect summer camp vibes you’re looking for in a summer read.